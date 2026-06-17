Sugar House Distillery Expands Award-Winning Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktails into Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar House Distillery, Utah's grain-to-glass distillery, is proud to announce the expansion of it's Ready to Drink canned cocktails into Idaho through a new distribution partnership with Hayden Beverage Company. The cocktails are now available in 28 select Albertsons locations and other retailers across the state.

Sugar House RTD Cans Sugar House Distillery Still

Founded in 2013 by James Fowler in Salt Lake City, Sugar House Distillery has earned a reputation for producing high quality spirits using a true grain to glass approach. By sourcing grain from local farmers and controlling every step of production, from milling and distillation to bottling, the company has built a loyal following based on craftsmanship, quality, and innovation.

Since launching it's Ready to Drink canned cocktail line in 2023, Sugar House Distillery has experienced strong growth throughout Utah. The cocktails have become top performers in Utah State Liquor Stores, regularly ranking among the leading premixed cocktail and seltzer products and competing with many nationally recognized brands.

The Idaho launch marks a significant milestone as the distillery continues expanding beyond its home state.

"We are excited to bring our canned cocktails to Idaho consumers," said James Fowler, Founder and Head Distiller of Sugar House Distillery. "Our goal has always been to create cocktails that stand apart from typical canned beverages by using quality spirits, natural flavors, and balanced recipes. The response in Utah has been incredible, and we look forward to sharing our products with customers throughout Idaho."

The current Idaho lineup includes Raspberry Lemonade Vodka, White Peach Vodka, and Bright Citrus Vodka, with Pineapple Coconut Vodka and Whiskey Sour scheduled to arrive soon.

Packaged in sleek 12-ounce slim cans at 10% ABV (two cocktails in each can), each cocktail is crafted with Sugar House Distillery vodka, natural flavors, a touch of cane sugar, and light carbonation. The result is a refreshing, full-flavored cocktail that offers a premium alternative to traditional hard seltzers.

Through its partnership with Hayden Beverage Company, Sugar House Distillery plans to continue expanding distribution with their premium spirits throughout Idaho while pursuing opportunities in additional Western states.

For more information, visit www.sugarhousedistillery.net.

Media Contact

Sugar House Distillery

2212 S West Temple #14

Salt Lake City, Utah 84115

(801) 726-0403

[email protected]

SOURCE Sugar House Distillery