SUMEO Introduces Bubble Care, a New Shower Experience Through Floating Bubbles

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUMEO, a New York-based Bath & Body Care brand, today unveiled Bubble Care, an entirely different kind of shower experience built around floating bubbles. Designed for the bathroom, the system transforms skincare-inspired ingredients into bubbles that float through the shower space, bringing body care, atmosphere, and play into an everyday routine.

SUMEO BUBBLE CARE SUMEO BUBBLE SHOWER

"Baths have long had bath bombs to turn foam, scent, and color into an experience," said Zane, founder of SUMEO. "However, showers have not had the same kind of category-defining product. SUMEO is changing that by creating Bubble Care: floating bubbles designed for the shower, created to bring atmosphere, feeling, and body care into one of the most overlooked moments of the day."

At the center of Bubble Care is SUMEO Bubble Serum, a dermatologist-tested formula made with amino acid complex and pro-vitamin B5. The serum works with SUMEO's Bubble Maker to create thousands of lightweight floating bubbles per minute. The experience is designed to surround the body and bathroom atmosphere without replacing a user's existing cleanser, body wash, or fragrance routine.

"Bubbles have always carried a sense of joy," said Zane, "We wanted to rebuild that feeling through the lens of skincare and design, bringing bubbles into grown-up routines — not as foam, not as toys, but as a new way to experience the shower."

The SUMEO Bubble Care includes three core products: Bubble Serum, Bubble Maker, and Scent Pods. The Bubble Maker is designed for humid bathroom environments, with rechargeable power, adjustable bubble direction, and remote clicker control. The Scent Pods add a subtle atmospheric scent layer inspired by rainy environments, bringing a quiet mood to the shower without replacing personal fragrance or body wash.

SUMEO defines Bubble Care as an emerging space between body care, bathroom atmosphere, and mood-led self-care. The brand introduces floating bubbles as a new sensorial layer for the shower — what SUMEO calls Bubble Therapy: a lighter, more atmospheric way to reset through movement, scent, and bubbles.

SUMEO's first launch reached 100% funding on Kickstarter within 24 hours, signaling early demand for a new kind of shower experience. The response reflects a growing appetite for body-care products that go beyond function and bring more imagination into daily routines.

Media Contact:

Ingrid Smith

PR Manager, SUMEO

+1 310 290 0143

[email protected]

SOURCE SUMEO