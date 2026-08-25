Sumitomo Drive Technologies Earns Top Workplace Honor

Employee-driven honor affirms workforce development investments amid persistent manufacturing hiring challenges

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As manufacturers continue to compete for skilled talent, Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America is seeing its investment in workforce development affirmed by the people at the center of that strategy: its employees.

Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America (SMA), operating under the Sumitomo Drive Technologies brand, has been named a 2026 Hampton Roads Top Workplace by Inside Business, ranking No. 20 among large companies in the region.

Employee-driven honor affirms workforce development investments amid persistent manufacturing hiring challenges. Post this

For current career opportunities with Sumitomo Drive Technologies, visit us.sumitomodrive.com/en-us/careers.

The recognition comes as SMA continues to invest in professional development, employee well-being and long-term career opportunities. Internal recruiting data shows that hiring challenges have remained persistent despite significant changes in the labor market since the pandemic. That experience has reinforced SMA's position that recruiting alone cannot solve long-term workforce needs.

"At Sumitomo, we believe our employees are our most valuable asset. We don't just offer jobs — we build careers and foster an environment where our team can truly thrive. We invest heavily in our people from day one. Taking care of your welfare is our top priority," said Ashley Wiggins, Human Resources Supervisor at Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America.

SMA's workforce strategy combines recruitment with investments designed to develop and retain employees. Those efforts include:

A dedicated learning and development manager

Professional and leadership development courses

Presentation skills and other professional training

Educational and career development opportunities

Medical, dental and vision coverage

A 401(k), paid time off and disability coverage

Wellness resources supporting employee well-being

SMA also uses engagement surveys and exit interviews to better understand what employees need to succeed and identify opportunities to strengthen the workplace experience.

The approach addresses a broader challenge facing manufacturers. Increasing applicant volume does not necessarily make it easier to find people with specialized technical skills. Developing talent internally, creating apprenticeship pathways and providing opportunities for advancement can help manufacturers build the workforce they need while retaining valuable experience.

"At Sumitomo, we invest in your future. We have a dedicated learning and development manager focused entirely on helping our employees grow professionally and personally. Our training programs include professional and leadership development courses, presentation skills and much more," Wiggins said.

SMA employs 332 people in Hampton Roads and continues to recruit for positions in engineering, manufacturing, sales and marketing, research and development, information technology, finance and operations.

The recognition also comes during Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America's 60th year of operations in the United States. Since 1966, SMA has expanded its capabilities while continuing to invest in the people needed to support increasingly advanced manufacturing operations.

As manufacturers invest in automation, technology and production capacity, SMA believes workforce development must remain part of the same conversation. Technology can increase manufacturing capabilities, but skilled and experienced employees remain essential to operating, supporting and improving those systems.

The 2026 Hampton Roads Top Workplace recognition provides employee-driven affirmation of SMA's continued investment in its workforce.

Media Contact

Brion Humphrey

Public Relations Specialist

Sumitomo Drive Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE Sumitomo Drive Technologies