SUMMIT 7 ANNOUNCES FREE SECURE THE DIB: CUI HOTLINE WEBINAR

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7 is to host Secure the DIB: CUI Hotline on July 15, 2026, delivering six expert-led sessions answering Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) questions requested by the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

The six-session telethon-themed webinar includes 2 hours of presentations:

10 a.m. CDT - What is the fastest way to become CMMC compliant, and how long does it actually take?

What is the fastest way to become CMMC compliant, and how long does it actually take? 10:20 a.m. CDT - What's the difference between a managed service provider (MSP) and a managed security service provider (MSSP)?

What's the difference between a managed service provider (MSP) and a managed security service provider (MSSP)? 10:40 a.m. CDT - How do I properly scope for CMMC?

How do I properly scope for CMMC? 11 a.m. CDT - Break

Break 11:30 a.m. CDT - How do I budget for CMMC?

How do I budget for CMMC? 11:50 a.m. CDT - Defense Industry Updates

Defense Industry Updates 12:10 p.m. CDT- How do I avoid a CMMC false start?

The 11:50 a.m. CDT industry update, hosted by CEO Scott Edwards, will highlight emerging security and compliance news and challenges within the DIB, especially for contractors pursuing CMMC Level 2.

"We monitor the industry very closely to ensure we can share and explain the most anticipated news," Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7, said. "We are excited to do our part in keeping our audience informed and prepared for anything."

The session topics were chosen based on a poll answered by hundreds of participants from across the DIB.

"We've done the research and know these questions are top-of-mind within the industry," Jacob Horne, Chief Cybersecurity Evangelist of Summit 7, said. "Secure the DIB sets itself apart from other industry webinars in both the research-based approach to session selection and high-quality production and content."

Register for Secure the DIB: CUI Hotline here: Secure the DIB: Telethon.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 helps the DIB protect the American Dream and support the warfighter through advanced cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud solutions. In just three years, the company has grown from 100 employees to more than 300, earning national recognition on the CRN Fast Growth 150 and Inc. 5000 lists. As one of Microsoft's top U.S. security and compliance partners, Summit 7 is known for its deep expertise in CMMC, NIST 800-171, and DFARS 7012 within GCC High environments. Beyond client work, the company has educated the DIB by providing free resources to all, helping strengthen the nation's defense. With many veterans and military family members on staff, Summit 7 stands out for its exclusive focus on the defense supply chain, its education-first approach, and its proven record of securing some of the nation's most critical contractors.

SOURCE Summit 7 Systems