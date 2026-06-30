SummitIG Strengthens Market Footprint with Acquisition of Dark Fiber & Infrastructure

Strategic acquisition adds critical network density and route diversity across Northern Virginia and Maryland, reinforcing SummitIG's position as the leading digital connectivity partner

STERLING, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SummitIG, the premier pure-play dark fiber provider with unmatched network quality and scale for data center connectivity solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Dark Fiber and Infrastructure, LLC ("DF&I") from funds managed by Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager. SDC Capital Partners, LLC ("SDC"), a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, has been the majority owner of SummitIG since 2019.

The move further solidifies SummitIG's position as the definitive market leader for dark fiber infrastructure across Virginia and broadens its strategic reach into the burgeoning Maryland market.

Complementing SummitIG's existing footprint of over 1,100 miles of robust, high-capacity dark fiber infrastructure in Virginia, the acquisition integrates nearly 200 miles of DF&I's conduit and dark fiber assets into SummitIG's expansive platform. The newly combined footprint provides customers with unparalleled route diversity and density in Virginia and connects nearly 60 miles of distinct network into Maryland, stretching to Baltimore.

"As a leading infrastructure provider of dense, purpose-built dark fiber networks, SummitIG has established a strong track record of execution, and this acquisition represents a significant milestone in our strategy to expand and strengthen our platform in the markets that matter most to our customers," said Sunny Kumar, CEO of SummitIG. "By integrating DF&I's complementary network into our existing broad footprint, we are giving hyperscalers, carriers and large enterprises greater flexibility, deeper route diversity and the additional capacity required to support the next generation of cloud and AI workloads. We are hitting the ground running to ensure a seamless transition and unlock new opportunities for our combined customer base."

This transaction comes during a period of significant growth for SummitIG, with rapid expansion ongoing across five core domestic markets and the recent establishment of SierraIG, a strategic joint venture extending its infrastructure capabilities into Mexico.

"As global demand for cloud computing and next-generation infrastructure accelerates, specialized digital infrastructure assets have never been more critical," said Chris Jensen, Managing Director, Digital Infrastructure at Blue Owl. "We are incredibly proud of the scaled platform we built alongside DF&I's leadership over the last six years. SummitIG is the ideal successor to take these assets forward, and we are confident that their operational expertise and market momentum will drive continued success and infrastructure excellence across the region."

DF&I was previously a portfolio company of the Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure platform, which supported the company's regional buildout and grew the network's reach sixfold over a six-year period. SummitIG is executing a comprehensive integration plan to seamlessly transition customers, operations and network asset information, while completing any remaining active construction projects to ensure continuity for current contract commitments.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to SummitIG for the transaction. Bank Street Group served as exclusive financial advisor and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisor to DF&I in connection with this transaction.

About SummitIG

SummitIG is a preeminent pure-play dark fiber provider that designs, builds, and operates purpose-built fiber networks powering the digital economy. Its high-capacity infrastructure platform delivers unmatched density, route diversity, and scalability for hyperscale cloud providers, carriers, data center operators, and enterprises. With operations across five strategic U.S. markets and two international markets through SierraIG, SummitIG powers next-generation AI, cloud computing, and other data-intensive applications. Learn more at www.summitig.com.

About SDC Capital Partners, LLC

SDC Capital Partners, LLC is a global digital infrastructure investment firm with approximately $12 billion of assets under management. SDC invests in data centers, fiber networks, wireless infrastructure, and associated businesses, with a focus on opportunities to leverage its development capabilities and deep operational expertise in partnership with exceptional teams to create value. For more information, visit www.sdccapitalpartners.com.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With $315 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,390 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-owl-capital.

About Dark Fiber and Infrastructure

DF&I is a premier provider of conduit, dark fiber, and related services. DF&I custom-builds topnotch conduit and fiber networks and owns and operates the highest capacity, lowest latency network pathways between the most relevant data centers from Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley to Baltimore, Maryland.

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SOURCE SummitIG