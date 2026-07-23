Sun Life hosts second quarter 2026 earnings conference call

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Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News

Jul 23, 2026, 17:01 ET

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026 after markets close.

A live webcast of the quarterly earnings call with analysts will be held the following day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Access the call and presentation live via webcast.

Access the call via telephone.

The webcast replay will be available after the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected].

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News

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