Suncrete, Inc. Completes Arkansas Acquisition

Company Enhances Scale and Expands Footprint into New Markets

TULSA, Okla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrete, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMIX) ("Suncrete" or the "Company"), a ready-mix concrete logistics and distribution platform strategically located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, today announced closing the acquisition of ABC Block Company (ABC), a concrete product supplier. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, ABC provides high-quality concrete products to businesses, residences, and public spaces in and around Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Mississippi, and maintains a fleet of more than 40 delivery vehicles.

Randall Edgar, Suncrete's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to welcome ABC and its talented team of employees to Suncrete. For more than five decades, ABC has cultivated a strong reputation across its communities based on the company's commitment to product quality and customer service, focused on helping their customers keep projects on time and in budget without sacrificing quality or service. Their local market expertise and strong operational performance will contribute to our continued growth in the region."

Ned N. Fleming, III, Executive Chairman of Suncrete, commented, "This marks our fifth acquisition since going public on April 9th, 2026, consistent with the expectations we presented during the de-SPAC process. Suncrete continues to deliver on its disciplined growth strategy, focused on expanding market share, driving organic growth, and entering new markets through accretive acquisitions. We believe this strategy positions Suncrete to enhance shareholder value."

About Suncrete

Suncrete is a pure-play ready-mix concrete company strategically positioned across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisianna and Texas, with plans to continue expanding throughout the rapidly growing and economically resilient U.S. Sunbelt region. Suncrete is a scalable and vertically integrated logistics and distribution platform operating as a mission-critical partner in the construction value chain. The Company operates batching plants, a dedicated fleet of owned mixer trucks and a tech-enabled dispatch infrastructure supporting a diversified customer base across public infrastructure, commercial and residential sectors. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Suncrete operates under a decentralized plant network strategy with regionally centralized oversight of pricing, customer relationships and fleet utilization with consistent customer engagement across markets to deliver products on time and on spec. Suncrete's local market leadership, scale and integrated logistics position it as a trusted partner in some of the nation's most attractive, fastest growing, and most resilient construction markets. The Company is well-aligned to benefit from ongoing population growth, urbanization trends and infrastructure investment across the Sunbelt. To learn more, visit www.suncrete.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's acquisition strategy and statements relating to the benefits of the business acquisition. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business acquisition, the Company's ability to integrate the acquired business's operations into the existing operations of the Company, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Suncrete Investor Contact:

Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

SOURCE Suncrete, Inc.