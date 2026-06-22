Sunglasses + SPF. Why Hasn't Anyone Thought of This Before?

Sunski launches the Daily Nature Kit™ — the complete sun protection system designed to protect both eyes and skin for people who live life outside.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunski, the outdoor lifestyle brand known for its lightweight polarized sunglasses, is expanding into suncare with three SPF products designed for everyday outdoor life.

Built on the belief that Nature keeps us human, Sunski's SPF lineup extends the brand's mission of making time outside easier, more comfortable, and part of everyday life.

Sunski SPF Collection

The new Sunski SPF System includes:

Sol Power SPF 50 Daily Face Sunscreen — a featherlight daily SPF + moisturizer with skincare-level comfort designed for everyday wear. ($29)

— a featherlight daily SPF + moisturizer with skincare-level comfort designed for everyday wear. ($29) Hot Block SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Stick — a compact mineral stick built for high-exposure, on-the-go moments. ($24)

— a compact mineral stick built for high-exposure, on-the-go moments. ($24) Base Camp SPF 45 Face + Body Sunscreen — an all-over sunscreen designed for everyday outdoor use. Available July 2026. ($34)

Together with Sunski's polarized sunglasses, the collection forms the Daily Nature Kit™ — a complete sun protection system for life outside.

Sunski Co-Founders Tom Stewart and Michael Charley spent three years developing the line. Inspired by outdoor gear and advances in Korean skincare technology, the formulas combine high-performance protection with lightweight textures designed for everyday wear.

"The five minutes between meetings when you step outside and remember you're human — those are the moments we design for, too," said Stewart.

The products were tested by Sunski's community across trails, surf breaks, chairlifts, road trips, city walks, and mountain mornings.

Lab-tested. Derm-tested. Adventure-tested.

Since 2012, Sunski has grown from a Kickstarter campaign into a global outdoor lifestyle brand built around one simple idea: life feels better outside. As a founding member of Change Climate, Sunski reduces and offsets carbon emissions from its operations. The Sunski line is available now at Sunski.com and select retail partners including REI, Anthropologie and Backcountry.

SOURCE Sunski