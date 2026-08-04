Sungrow Ranks No.1 in Wood Mackenzie's Global BESS Integrator and PV Inverter Manufacturer Ranking

HEFEI, China, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sungrow has secured the top position in Wood Mackenzie's Global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Integrator Comprehensive Ranking as well as in Global Solar Inverter Manufacturer Comprehensive Ranking. Assessing global BESS and inverter suppliers based on their performance in 2025, the rankings provide a comprehensive evaluation of critical capabilities, including technology maturity, safety, financial strength, and project execution. This dual recognition highlights Sungrow's commitment to supporting the development of safe, resilient, and reliable energy infrastructure worldwide through innovative energy solutions.

"Wood Mackenzie's recognition reflects Sungrow's continued commitment to technology innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation in the global energy market," said Ada Li, Vice President of Sungrow Latam. "As energy projects become larger and more complex, customers are looking for partners that can deliver advanced technologies, proven project execution, and reliable local support throughout the entire project lifecycle."

ESS Ranking: Supplier's ability to deliver solutions across the entire project lifecycle

Published for the first time by international research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, the Ranking evaluates the development of the industry and the performance of companies operating across the sector. The assessment focuses on factory-assembled, AC-integrated BESS solutions that combine batteries, power conversion systems (PCS), battery management systems (BMS), thermal management, and control systems into a single AC-connected product.

Inverter Ranking: Leading inverter manufacturers balance scale, technology and resilience

Published every half year Wood Mackenzie has built its inverter manufacturer ranking system by carefully analyzing the solar inverter manufacturing industry including but not limited to production capacity, technology, supply volumes, and financial parameters. It focuses on manufacturing experience, capacity utilisation, financial conditions, ESG performance, Aftersales, R&D, and third-party certifications.

Both Rankings: Focus on ESG, R&D and financial stability

The rankings are based on extensive data collection, including vendor surveys, public filings, proprietary databases, and in-depth discussions with manufacturers. Suppliers in both rankings were assessed against 10 key criteria, including technology maturity, R&D investment, safety, vertical integration, supply chain resilience, ESG performance, and financial strength. The rankings serve as an important reference for utilities, independent power producers, and project developers evaluating BESS integrators and PV manufacturers during procurement.

The findings also indicate that buyers are placing increasing emphasis on a supplier's ability to deliver solutions and services across the entire project lifecycle. Experience and execution capability emerged as key differentiators, reflecting the growing importance of system design, commissioning expertise, and long-term operational performance as energy storage projects become larger and more complex.

Sungrow also received Wood Mackenzie's Grade A designation based on criteria such as technology maturity, R&D investment, safety, vertical integration, supply chain resilience, ESG performance, and financial strength. The rating highlights the company's ability to meet demanding performance expectations through its strong R&D capabilities, advanced technologies, extensive industry experience, proven project execution, and financial resilience.

Sungrow: Comprehensive Utility-Scale Energy Solutions

Sungrow delivers comprehensive, safe, and long-lasting solutions designed for increasingly large and complex utility-scale energy storage applications. Also ranked by BloombergNEF as the world's most bankable PV inverter, energy storage system and PCS brand, the company continues to develop solutions focused on improving system efficiency, safety, and long-term operational performance.

Case in point: Developed for utility-scale projects, the PowerTitan 3.0 platform addresses large-scale energy storage requirements through flexible configurations and multiple grid-forming options such as blackstart, inertia support or ms-level voltage regulation. It is Pre-installed, pre-commissioned and allows ultra-fast deployment. Powered by PowerTitan 3.0, Sungrow secured the world's first giga-scale 24/7 solar-storage project in Abu Dhabi, a 7.5 GWh order with Masdar.

Sungrow's whole energy storage portfolio is supported by advanced safety features, streamlined commissioning, and operations and maintenance services provided throughout the full system lifecycle.

With a strong local presence across Latin America, Sungrow combines regional sales, service, and technical support capabilities with global innovation and manufacturing expertise. Across Latam, Sungrow is actively involved in major energy storage projects, particularly in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Guatemala. The company is also expanding its global portfolio through high-capacity deployments in the Europe, Asia-Pacific region, and Middle East region. These projects demonstrate Sungrow's ability to deliver reliable, scalable, and long-term energy solutions across diverse international markets.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

SOURCE Sungrow