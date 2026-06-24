MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, released its S+ Energy Storage Multi-Scenario White Paper at Intersolar Europe 2026. The white paper introduces a new framework to address the industry's most pressing challenges: delivering energy storage solutions that truly meet the diverse and evolving demands of real-world applications.

Energy Storage Moves Beyond One-Size-Fits-All

Sungrow Releases S+ Energy Storage Multi-Scenario White Paper

As energy storage is deployed across more applications, scenario differences are becoming more fundamental. Use cases such as renewable energy bases, AI data centers, PV-storage-charging stations, zero-carbon industrial parks, and off-grid microgrids each require distinctly different system capabilities and value priorities.

Even within generation-side storage, the logic can vary significantly. Renewable energy integration often requires longer-duration shifting, while grid-forming applications demand fast response and enhanced stability support. Emerging applications such as green hydrogen production further depend on tight coordination among power generation, storage, and electrolyzers.

These differences are no longer only about capacity, power rating, or duration. They reflect different operating conditions, grid constraints, and value objectives. The White Paper states that the era of using one standardized product to serve all scenarios is coming to an end.

The industry has widely discussed "scenario + energy storage," yet many solutions still follow a product-led approach — applying standardized systems to diverse projects, or relying on on-site hardware assembly and temporary tuning. Such models may enable deployment, but often struggle to match real project requirements or deliver long-term value.

"S+": Scenario, Synergy, Sustain

Sungrow's answer is embodied in the name S+, standing for Scenario, Synergy, and Sustain: scenario-defined solutions, native system synergy, and sustained value delivery. The White Paper calls for a shift from "applying products to scenarios" to "defining solutions by scenarios." True scenario-based design does not imply building every system from scratch; rather, it relies on a robust and reusable technological foundation to quickly configure the best solutions for different scenarios.

This approach reflects three core shifts:

Scenario defines the solution

At the core of S+ is a simple principle: scenario defines solution. Instead of treating storage as a physical add-on, S+ starts by deeply understanding the value logic, operating constraints, and lifecycle objectives of each scenario, then defines the role of energy storage accordingly.

Native synergy, not assembly

S+ also emphasizes native synergy, rather than patchwork integration. As projects involve more devices, vendors, and control systems, coordination becomes harder. Sungrow aims to build synergy into the system from the beginning through full-chain design, unified logic, and integrated system architecture.

Sustained value delivery, not one-time handover

S+ focuses on sustained value. Energy storage projects must operate reliably, adapt to changing market rules, and continue creating value throughout their lifecycle. By integrating scenario-based operation strategies, lifecycle O&M, and global service capabilities, Sungrow helps customers turn energy storage from a delivered project into a long-term value-generating asset.

A Unified Foundation for Diverse Scenarios

At the heart of S+ is a set of cross-scenario, reusable foundational capabilities, built on what Sungrow calls the "S+ Dual-Engine Foundation":

Product Engine: Built on broad categories, extensive product series and shared design principles, enabling solutions to be configured accurately and operate smoothly across different applications.

Built on broad categories, extensive product series and shared design principles, enabling solutions to be configured accurately and operate smoothly across different applications. Platform Engine: Connecting the full value chain, from scenario insight, configuration and simulation to R&D, lean manufacturing, testing, operation and maintenance.

In essence, Sungrow uses the certainty of its foundation to offset the uncertainty of scenarios.

This capability is underpinned by nearly 30 years of expertise in the industry, over 1,000 GW of global engineering experience, and full-chain in-house R&D across wind, PV, storage, EV charging, hydrogen, and AI data center applications.

"With every stage connected, Sungrow has formed a chain of capabilities: insight defines needs, configuration generates solutions, simulation validates feasibility, R&D realizes designs, manufacturing ensures consistency, testing safeguards quality, operation delivers returns, and maintenance secures performance," said Dr. Cai Zhuang, General Manager of the Product Business Center at Sungrow Energy Storage Business Unit.

With S+, Sungrow delivers not a single storage system, but sustainable value designed for the uncertain scenarios of today and tomorrow. The S+ Energy Storage Multi-Scenario White Paper is now available on the company's official website. Please click the link: https://official-overseas-www.sungrowpower.com/en/white-paper

Contact:

Sungrow

Scarlett Rong

[email protected]

SOURCE Sungrow