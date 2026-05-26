Reviewed by Dr. Angela Tran, MD, board-certified in internal and obesity medicine, Chief Medical Advisor at Sunlight.

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlight NAD+ Rx, the company's new compounded NAD+ injection program, starts at $125 per month on the annual plan, is delivered through the Sunlight Clinical Pathway, and arrives as a recent survey from the company finds 1 in 7 U.S. peptide users have bought from Telegram, WhatsApp, or social media sellers without clinician oversight.

Sunlight.com, a leading telehealth platform providing clinician-supervised metabolic health and weight management care, today launched Sunlight NAD+ Rx, a new compounded NAD+ injection program available through the Sunlight Clinical Pathway. The program is open to qualified new users immediately. Every user is evaluated by a licensed clinician. If they qualify, a personalized prescription is written and filled by a state-licensed compounding pharmacy, then delivered to their home. Annual plan pricing for Sunlight NAD+ Rx starts at $125 per month, with monthly options also available.

The launch follows Sunlight's recent peptide gray-market survey, which documented a growing population of consumers buying injectable peptides without clinical oversight. Among the survey's findings: 1 in 7 (14.5%) U.S. peptide users have bought from Telegram, WhatsApp, or social media sellers, and 3 in 4 (75.5%) have asked ChatGPT or another AI tool for peptide dosing instructions. The data illustrates a gap between consumer demand for compounded medications, including NAD+, and the clinical infrastructure available to support them.

"While the physician is supervising one layer of the patient's peptide use, the patient is self-managing other non-GLP-1 products through gray-market channels the physician has no visibility into," said Dr. Angela Tran, MD, board-certified in internal and obesity medicine and Chief Medical Advisor at Sunlight. "Disclosure does not equal oversight, and that creates a false sense of clinical coverage on both sides."

The Sunlight Clinical Pathway

The Sunlight Clinical Pathway is the company's structured, clinician-supervised model for delivering compounded medication access through a telehealth experience. Every user begins with a free online eligibility assessment covering medical history, current medications, and health goals. The assessment is reviewed by a licensed clinician affiliated with one of Sunlight's medical groups, who applies clinical protocols and exclusion criteria to determine eligibility.

If a prescription is written, the order is filled by a state-licensed compounding pharmacy and shipped directly to the user, typically within three to five business days. Throughout the program, users have access to unlimited telehealth visits with their provider and ongoing review. The Sunlight Clinical Pathway is the operational and clinical backbone of both Sunlight's existing compounded GLP-1 program and the newly launched NAD+ program.

Inside Sunlight NAD+ Rx

Sunlight NAD+ Rx is available in states where Sunlight's affiliated providers are licensed; eligibility and program availability are subject to state law. Annual plan pricing starts at $125 per month, with monthly options also available. Every plan includes the NAD+ medication, clinician evaluation, unlimited telehealth visits, and home delivery.

NAD+ is a compound naturally found in the body. No claims are made regarding NAD+'s effect on aging, longevity, energy, or any health condition. Sunlight's NAD+ injections are compounded by state-licensed pharmacies based on individual, patient-specific prescriptions from licensed clinicians. They are not FDA-approved finished products.

The program offers NAD+ through the same Sunlight Clinical Pathway used for the company's compounded GLP-1 medications, providing a clinician-supervised pathway for users interested in NAD+ as part of a broader metabolic health journey.

Medical Oversight Through Affiliated Providers

Sunlight is a telehealth platform, not a medical provider. All clinical decisions are made by licensed clinicians, and compounded medications are prepared by state-licensed compounding pharmacies. Sunlight provides the technology infrastructure for online intake, clinical workflow, and fulfillment, but does not prescribe, diagnose, or dispense.

Safety and Eligibility

Access to NAD+ through Sunlight requires clinician evaluation. Eligibility is determined by the affiliated provider based on medical history, current medications, and clinical judgment. Not all applicants will qualify. Completing the eligibility quiz does not guarantee a prescription.

"The clinician establishes risk stratification by understanding the patient's medical history, current medications, metabolic status, and other comorbidities, in a way that is more individualized than general information from AI and social media," Dr. Tran added. "The clinician provides accountability and continuity over time."

Considerations associated with NAD+ injection programs include injection-site reactions, flushing, and individual variation in response. Users should follow provider guidance and report any adverse events to their provider and to FDA MedWatch at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Sunlight Clinical Pathway?

The Sunlight Clinical Pathway is the company's structured, clinician-supervised model for delivering compounded medication access. It includes an online eligibility assessment, licensed clinician evaluation, state-licensed compounding pharmacy fulfillment, and home delivery, with unlimited telehealth visits throughout the program.

How much does the NAD+ program cost?

Annual plan pricing starts at $125 per month, with monthly options also available. Every plan includes the NAD+ medication, clinician evaluation, unlimited telehealth visits, and home delivery. Current pricing and plan details are available at Sunlight NAD+ Rx.

Is Sunlight's NAD+ program FDA-approved?

No. Sunlight's NAD+ injections are compounded by state-licensed pharmacies under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. They are not FDA-approved finished products. NAD+ injections are not FDA-approved to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Who is eligible for the NAD+ program?

Eligibility is determined by a licensed clinician based on medical history, current medications, and clinical judgment. Not all applicants will qualify. Users with complex medical histories or active conditions should consult their primary care provider before starting.

About Sunlight

Sunlight (sunlight.com) is a telehealth platform focused on expanding access to personalized metabolic health and weight management care. Through a streamlined online experience, Sunlight connects users with licensed medical providers, who may prescribe compounded medications, including compounded GLP-1s such as compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide, as well as NAD+, when clinically appropriate. Compounded medications are dispensed by licensed compounding pharmacies. Sunlight is not a medical provider; all clinical decisions are made by independent licensed clinicians.

As part of its commitment to transparency, Sunlight publishes original survey research and editorial reporting on weight loss, metabolic health, GLP-1 access, and emerging trends in clinical care. Sunlight's research has been cited by national health and consumer outlets.

Users can check eligibility through Sunlight's free eligibility quiz or learn more about Sunlight's clinician-supervised NAD+ program.

Important Safety and Disclosure Information

FDA Compliance. Compounded medications, including NAD+ injections, are prepared by state-licensed compounding pharmacies under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, pursuant to valid patient-specific prescriptions. They are not FDA-approved as finished products and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, quality, or efficacy. NAD+ injections are not FDA-approved to treat, cure, or prevent any disease. No claims are made regarding NAD+'s effect on aging, longevity, energy, or any health condition.

Platform Disclosure. Sunlight is a technology and telehealth platform, not a medical provider. Clinical services are provided by affiliated medical groups, with state-licensed compounding pharmacies. Eligibility for any Sunlight program is determined by an independent licensed clinician; not all users will qualify.

Adverse Event Reporting. Users should report any adverse events to their provider and to FDA MedWatch at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.

Pricing. Annual plan pricing for the NAD+ program starts at $125 per month, billed under the 12-month plan terms. Monthly plan options are also available at different pricing. Current terms and plan structures are available at Sunlight NAD+ Rx.

SOURCE Sunlight.com