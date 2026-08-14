SUNMED GROWERS AND OLD PAL ANNOUNCE MARYLAND RELAUNCH

Rooted in quality and community, partnership returns Old Pal's

shareable cannabis with greater availability

WARWICK, Md., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunMed Growers and Old Pal announced the relaunch of Old Pal in Maryland through a licensing, manufacturing and distribution partnership. The partnership unites SunMed's greenhouse legacy with Old Pal's community-first approach. Both believe quality cannabis should be accessible, uncomplicated and connected to the people who grow and share it.

SunMed Growers logo

Old Pal built a loyal following during its previous run in Maryland's medical cannabis market. As the state expanded to adult use, demand for the brand continued to grow, creating an opportunity to return with broader availability.

"Old Pal was built on the idea that quality cannabis should be accessible and approachable. SunMed shares that philosophy, and their commitment to growing exceptional flower makes them the right partner to bring Old Pal back to Maryland and meet the demand from our pals across the state," said Old Pal Co-Founder and CEO Rusty Wilenkin.

Old Pal products will be grown in SunMed's Dutch-style greenhouse in Cecil County, one of the only Maryland facilities using full-spectrum sunlight. Natural light, climate control and sustainable cultivation support high-quality cannabis while reducing resource demands of indoor grows.

"This partnership works because Old Pal's promise aligns with how we approach our products: with care and responsibility," said SunMed President Jake Van Wingerden. "Our greenhouse and production capabilities bring the expertise and scale needed to serve Maryland consumers while staying true to what Old Pal represents."

Founded in California in 2018, Old Pal is more than a cannabis brand. It's a celebration of connection. Inspired by a simpler time when neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something, Old Pal brings people together through shared experiences and a shared love of the plant.

The Maryland lineup includes whole flower, 2 Pack Pre-Rolls and the original "Ready to Roll" ground cannabis kit in sun-grown Indica, Sativa and Hybrid strains.

ABOUT SUNMED GROWERS

SunMed Growers is a locally owned Maryland cannabis cultivator and processor rooted in three generations of greenhouse farming. Its safe, clean cannabis products are sun-grown, responsibly made and sustainably packaged in Cecil County, Maryland.

ABOUT OLD PAL

Old Pal is a lifestyle cannabis brand rooted in quality, community, and keeping things simple. Old Pal is meant to fit into your everyday life, offering consistent products at friendly prices. Learn more at oldpal.com.

SOURCE SunMed Growers