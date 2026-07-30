SunStream Business Services, in partnership with Argent Reach, Launches FieldSafe Cyber Defense, a Managed Cybersecurity Program Purpose-Built for Farm Credit

New service closes the security gap facing Farm Credit institutions amid growing threats and rising regulatory pressure

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunStream Business Services, a managed IT and business services provider serving Farm Credit, in partnership with Argent Reach, a cybersecurity advisory and managed services firm, today announced the launch of FieldSafe Cyber Defense™, a managed cybersecurity program specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the Farm Credit System.

FieldSafe Cyber Defense gives Farm Credit institutions – from small associations to the largest banks in the System – a modular way to bridge cybersecurity gaps without taking on the cost and complexity of building a full internal security practice.

A Sector Under Pressure

Agricultural lending institutions represent a critical and underserved segment of the financial services cybersecurity market. The Farm Credit System alone holds more than $400 billion in assets and serves more than 500,000 borrowers across the United States. Independent agricultural banks and rural credit cooperatives serve millions more. Yet the cybersecurity market has largely provided solutions built for large commercial banks and then attempted to adapt them to Farm Credit's unique regulatory environment, operational calendar, and institutional scale.

Sophisticated phishing attacks, AI deepfake social engineering schemes targeting executive wire authorizations, and ransomware campaigns timed to planting and harvest cycles present real and growing risks for Farm Credit institutions. FieldSafe addresses these threats with sector-specific expertise rather than generic enterprise security frameworks.

FieldSafe launches as Farm Credit institutions of every size are navigating the Farm Credit Administration's new Code of Federal Regulations Part 609 — Cyber Risk Management rule, which became effective January 1, 2025, and requires each System institution to implement a comprehensive cyber risk program commensurate with the size, risk profile, and complexity of its operations. Organizations that cannot demonstrate cyber resilience face growing examination and insurability risk alongside the operational and reputational consequences of a cyber event.

"SunStream was founded to serve the Farm Credit System, and that experience has given us a deep understanding of what it takes to operate and protect organizations whose customers and communities depend on them every day. FieldSafe Cyber Defense builds on that foundation. We are bringing together SunStream's service leadership, technology expertise, and understanding of regulated operating environments to deliver practical, scalable cybersecurity protection. We will begin by serving Farm Credit and agricultural finance, while building FieldSafe to additionally support credit unions, community financial institutions, and other small and mid-sized organizations that need sophisticated protection without the cost and complexity of creating cyber capabilities entirely on their own. Our commitment is to provide customers with a trusted partner, clear accountability, and the resilience to continue serving their missions with confidence." Dan Ritch, Chief Executive Officer, SunStream Business Services

What FieldSafe Delivers

FieldSafe Cyber Defense is a suite of modular cybersecurity products and services that institutions can select based on their specific risk profile and budget. SunStream partners directly with customers to devise and execute a tailor-made cybersecurity program, implement controls, and measurably reduce risk over time.

Continuous Protection & Response

The always-on layer that catches and contains threats in real-time.

24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC)

Vulnerability & Patch Management

Incident Response

Strategic Guidance & Leadership

The expertise layer that tells institutions where they stand and what to do about it.

Cybersecurity Assessments

vCISO Retainers

Consulting & Advisory Services (FCA Rule 609, insurability)

Readiness & Resilience

The human layer that tests and trains the people and processes behind the systems.

Security Awareness Training & Phishing Simulation

Tabletop Exercises (TTX)

Cyber Risk Management and Governance

Practical risk frameworks and compliance gap analysis designed for institutions operating with lean governance teams and limited dedicated cybersecurity resources.

"The agricultural lending sector has a problem that is not being talked about loudly enough. These institutions are trusted with the financial stability of the farms, ranches, and rural communities that underpin the American food supply, and too many of them are carrying cyber risk that they have not fully mapped, governed, or prepared for. The Argent Reach team has spent years building defenses for some of the world's largest and most complex organizations. Bringing that expertise to agricultural finance, through a purpose-built offering that understands the sector's seasonal rhythms, regulatory environment, and relationship-banking culture, is exactly the kind of mission-driven work that gets us out of bed every morning." JD Harris, Chief Executive Officer, Argent Reach

The FieldSafe launch coincides with SunStream's first white paper, "Right of Bang: When the Plan Fails and the Clock Is Running," which examines what consistently breaks in the critical window during and immediately after a cyber event, and offers a practical model for redesigning resilience programs around real-world performance rather than audit compliance. The white paper is now available for free download at SunStreamServices.com/FieldSafe.

Availability

FieldSafe Cyber Defense is available now to Farm Credit System banks, agricultural banks, and rural financial institutions across the United States. Engagements begin with a no-obligation assessment conversation to map the institution's current posture, identify the highest-priority risks, and design a practical plan to close the gaps. Institutions interested in learning more are encouraged to contact SunStream directly.

About SunStream

SunStream Business Services is a financial technology and business services company, founded in Farm Credit and built to help organizations modernize, operate, and protect their most critical capabilities. SunStream helps organizations strengthen resilience and navigate an increasingly complex digital environment. Founded to serve the Farm Credit System, SunStream has developed deep expertise in operating secure, highly regulated technology and financial-services environments.

SunStream provides integrated solutions across lending and financial platforms, cloud services, cybersecurity, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, operational services, and strategic advisory. Its technology-enabled service model combines modern platforms, specialized expertise, and end-to-end accountability to help customers reduce risk, improve performance, and accelerate innovation.

Building on its foundation in Farm Credit, SunStream is extending its capabilities to credit unions, community financial institutions, and other small and mid-sized organizations that require enterprise-quality capabilities without the cost and complexity of building them entirely in-house.

SunStream. We've got your back (office).

For more information, visit www.sunstreamservices.com.

About Argent Reach

Argent Reach is a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm founded on the mission of saving the world from cybercrime. Guided by a people-first, process-driven approach to security, Argent Reach delivers frontline expertise in threat detection, incident response, and cyber risk management to organizations in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and other industries.

Led by CEO JD Harris, whose career spans senior leadership roles at Ernst & Young, Microsoft, and many other technology companies, and includes recognition as a Microsoft Security Trailblazer MISA Award recipient and Forbes Business Council member, Argent Reach brings executive-level and battle-tested cybersecurity expertise to the FieldSafe partnership.

Argent Reach's collaboration with SunStream on FieldSafe reflects its commitment to bringing enterprise-grade cyber protection to underserved sectors of the financial services market.

For more information, visit www.argentreach.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Haldane, MarketWise Advising

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SOURCE SunStream Business Services