SupaPark Launches Merlin, the AI Disney Expert and Concierge That Watches Your Walt Disney World Day for You

New Disney World planning app combines real-time wait times, Lightning Lane drop alerts, dining reservation alerts, and crowd predictions with an AI Disney concierge that tells you the right move before you ask.

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SupaPark LLC, a Sean Ventures LLC company, today announced the public launch of SupaPark, a Walt Disney World planning app built around Merlin, an AI Disney expert and personal park concierge. Available now at supapark.com, SupaPark gives Disney guests live park intelligence, data-backed recommendations, and instant alerts for Lightning Lane availability and hard-to-get Disney dining reservations.

Merlin, the AI Disney expert and concierge inside SupaPark. Image courtesy of SupaPark LLC.

"Every Disney trip has a friend who always seems to know the right move. Merlin is that friend, powered by real data," said Sean Heiney, founder of SupaPark. "Ask him anything about the parks and he answers from the same live board our free tools show you: current wait times, ride status, crowd levels, and what's likely to happen next."

Meet Merlin: An AI Disney Concierge, Not a Chatbot

Merlin is a location-aware Disney trip planner that understands Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom down to the land you're standing in. Guests can ask Merlin which ride to do next, whether Lightning Lane Multi Pass is worth it today, where to eat nearby, or how to plan a rope-drop morning with kids. Merlin answers first, explains why, and says what happens if you wait. Every guest gets Merlin free, five questions a day. Merlin Pro unlocks unlimited questions and proactive advice throughout the day.

Everything SupaPark Tracks, Live

- Real Wait — live Disney World wait times, ride closures and reopenings, refreshed continuously, with posted-versus-actual wait comparisons.

- Lightning Lane Drops — real-time Lightning Lane availability alerts, Single Pass pricing, and Multi Pass demand intelligence.

- Drop Watch for Disney Dining — alerts within seconds when Disney dining reservations open at restaurants like Cinderella's Royal Table, Space 220, Be Our Guest, and 'Ohana, plus Drop Odds that show when reservations historically appear.

- Crowd Calendar and Wait Predictions — Disney World crowd levels by day and hour, park-by-park, powered by historical wait-time data and same-day live signals.

- Live Park Maps and Wait Matrix — every attraction, wait, and status on one screen.

- 300+ Free Disney Guides — ride tips, seating advice, restaurant reviews, resort guides, and Orlando local tips, all in SupaPark's plain-language voice.

Plans for Every Kind of Trip

SupaPark's Free plan includes Merlin, live wait times, guides, and one Drop Watch by email. Dining Pass, Trip Pass, All-Access, and Merlin Pro add unlimited alerts by push, SMS, and email, full crowd forecasts, and unlimited Merlin. Subscriptions cancel anytime.

About SupaPark

SupaPark LLC, a Sean Ventures LLC company headquartered in Celebration, Florida, builds data-driven planning tools for Walt Disney World guests. SupaPark is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by The Walt Disney Company. Learn more at supapark.com.

Media Contact

Sean Heiney, [email protected]

(650) 489-4449

SOURCE SupaPark LLC