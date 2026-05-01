Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with losses of $50,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. (SMCI), CLICK HERE BEFORE MAY 26, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 2, 2024 and March 19, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a significant portion of the Company's sales of servers were to companies based in China; (2) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company's controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles