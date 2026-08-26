SuperCom Wins Third New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Utah, Displacing Incumbent of More than a Decade

Sheriff's Agency Selects SuperCom After Receiving Direct Referral from an Existing County Customer

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has secured a new county-level electronic monitoring contract with a Utah sheriff's agency directly following the recommendation of an existing SuperCom customer in another county and a trial of SuperCom's technology. The selection fully displaces the incumbent technology provider that had served the county for over 10 years and represents SuperCom's third electronic monitoring contract in Utah.

SuperCom will deploy its PureSecurity Suite to support the agency's community supervision program, replacing the incumbent's existing equipment with SuperCom's GPS-based electronic monitoring technology. The platform provides advanced location tracking, configurable alerts, anti-tamper protections, and centralized monitoring tools designed to support effective participant supervision. The agreement follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units.

"The greatest endorsement of our platform is a recommendation of our technology from one public safety agency to another," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Importantly, this referral shows that more successful deployments are beginning to generate their own momentum, as the performance of our technology and the quality of our support turn satisfied agencies into advocates for SuperCom. That trust, reinforced by the new customer's own trial, was central to this selection and the displacement of a provider that had served the county for more than a decade."

"Utah provides a clear example of how we have established a strong foothold within individual states," Trabelsi continued. "Our experience there demonstrates how proven technology and disciplined execution translate into incumbent displacement, customer advocacy and lasting competitive advantage. This same customer-led approach is reflected in the more than 45 new U.S. electronic monitoring contracts we have secured since mid-2024. With this expanding footprint, our trailing twelve-month EBITDA1 of approximately $11.7 million through the second quarter of 2026 and a strong balance sheet give us the financial and operational capacity to deploy efficiently, support customers at scale and maintain a high standard of execution across the markets we serve."

The new contract follows SuperCom's initial Utah contract, secured through a competitive process in April 2025, and its second direct sheriff's agency contract in October 2025, which also displaced an incumbent provider. Together, the three contracts demonstrate how proven field performance and trusted customer relationships are establishing SuperCom as a trusted partner among public safety agencies in Utah.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this release also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of SuperCom's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

1 - EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

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