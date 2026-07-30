Supermicro Expands DCBBS with Precision-Engineered AI Rack Series to Accelerate Deployment and Time-to-Online

Industry-leading quality, factory pre-assembly, and modular design facilitate rapid integration of systems and liquid cooling components, shortening Time-to-Online (TTO)

Ten Rack models available in 44OU, 48U, 48OU, and 52U configurations for same-day data center integration to support a wide range of deployments

Certified for up to over 5500 lb./2,500 kg static load capacity to maximize compute power per rack, enabling higher compute densities and optimal space utilization

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced a comprehensive portfolio of racks engineered specifically for mission-critical, high-density AI data center deployments. The ORv3 standard allows Supermicro to offer customers a range of racks which simplify the integration of liquid cooling solutions for high compute-density systems, resulting in a reduction in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Supermicro DCBBS racks are tested and then delivered in shock and vibration tested crates as part of Supermicro's DCBBS portfolio. These workload-optimized rack -and cluster-scale solutions are validated and ready to power on day one.

Supermicro's Comprehensive Portfolio of Racks for AI Data Center Deployments

"AI infrastructure starts with the right foundation, and our purpose-built rack portfolio is engineered to accelerate every stage of deployment," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "As a key component of our DCBBS technologies, these high-density, liquid-cooling-optimized racks enable customers to deploy AI clusters faster, maximize compute density, improve reliability, and reduce total cost of ownership. Our manufacturing scale enables us to deliver up to 3,000 of these advanced racks per month, including 2,000 liquid-cooled racks from our facilities around the world for immediate deployment into existing and new data centers. The racks are Plug-and-Play ready for immediate installation in the customers data center."

Learn more about Supermicro's rack portfolio here and in this video summary.

By implementing standardized, fully modular architectures, factory pre-assembly, and optimized logistics, Supermicro can eliminate complex integration and deployment of bottlenecks. Backed by Supermicro Rack Integration Services and modular DCBBS portfolio Supermicro is capable of delivering complete, rack-scale data center infrastructure solutions at scale, streamlining deployment which gives customers a reduced Time-to-Online (TTO). Engineered entirely in-house by Supermicro, all racks feature a reinforced chassis with a certified static load capacity of up to 5500 lb/ 2,500 kg—significantly exceeding typical industry standards. This robust architecture reliably supports the extreme weight of rack-scale clusters that comprise fully populated GPU-accelerated systems, power delivery systems, and liquid-cooling components, ensuring uncompromising structural reliability for mission-critical environments. Leveraging premium-grade materials and high-precision manufacturing processes, Supermicro's rigorous quality assurance includes seismic and vibration qualification headlined by GR-63-CORE Zone 4 testing to verify stability under the most intense operational stresses.

Optimized to support advanced liquid cooling, the designs support effortless integration with in-rack and in-row CDUs, sidecars, rear-door heat exchangers (RDHx), and liquid cooling manifolds. Dedicated, clearly separated pathways for coolant supply and return lines ensure optimized routing for enhanced efficiency and serviceability, as well as complete isolation of power and network cabling to prevent signal interference.

Portfolio Overview:

NVIDIA Vera Rubin/GB300 Platform (MGX): 48U and 52U racks available in both 750mm and 600mm widths with integrated busbars

OCP ORv3 Platform: 44OU and 48OU 21-inch racks with integrated busbars

EIA Standard Platform: 48U and 52U 19-inch racks

DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services.

Supermicro continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI data centers. The entire Supermicro Rack Series is available now. To learn more about Supermicro's rack-scale solutions and rack integration capabilities, contact your Supermicro representative or visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/dcbbs.

Supermicro's wide range of rack offerings is now available worldwide from our manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley, the Netherlands, and Taiwan.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.