SuperX AI Technology Discusses Proposed 1GW AI Computing Park with Kazakhstan Prime Minister to Explore Central Asia's Digital Infrastructure Market

DALIAN, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives of NASDAQ-listed full-stack AI computing infrastructure service provider SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ:SUPX) met with Olzhas Bektenov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Summer Davos in Dalian on June 23. The parties discussed a proposal for the phased construction of a 1-gigawatt AI computing park, which SuperX views as a potential entry point into Central Asia's digital infrastructure market.

Managements of SuperX AI Technology meeting with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has designated 2026 as its Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. Under the Digital Kazakhstan national strategy, the country is advancing domestic sovereign computing capacity to reduce reliance on foreign hardware and software while building itself into a regional digital hub for Central Asia. Recognizing a substantial shortfall in domestic high-end computing supply, the state investment arm Kazakhstan Invest is actively exploring avenues to expand capacity through foreign investment and partnerships.

During the meeting, SuperX expressed interest in a proposed three-year tiered investment and construction roadmap. Under this proposal, a 200-megawatt computing cluster would be targeted for completion in 2027, an additional 300 megawatts in 2028, and a further 500-megawatt capacity expansion in 2029. The conceptual 1-gigawatt national intelligent computing center would be intended to function as a cross-border computing node bridging Europe and Asia. Discussions also touched upon the potential establishment of a tripartite joint working group to oversee land use, energy supply, fiscal and tax policies, and talent development. The Kazakh side has invited SuperX's team to conduct local site-selection surveys to further evaluate the feasibility of the project.

Huang Chenhong, Chairman of SuperX, remarked that Kazakhstan boasts exceptional advantages in geopolitics, energy resources, and foreign investment policies, making it a strong potential anchor in the company's global computing network. Leveraging its NVIDIA OEM partnership credentials, liquid cooling and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) solutions, cross-border data compliance framework, and production capacity at domestic and overseas manufacturing bases, SuperX delivers integrated end-to-end software and hardware deployment services that differentiate it from pure hardware vendors. The company proposed that its proven overseas data center operation model could be replicated in Kazakhstan to shorten the project's time‑to‑production cycle.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan acknowledged SuperX's world‑class intelligent computing operation expertise and welcomed further coordination with Kazakhstan Invest to explore the project's viability. Further discussions and evaluations are planned to determine if the proposed framework can be translated into concrete deliverables.

If realized, this potential collaboration is expected to help address Kazakhstan's critical computing capacity gaps and reinforce its domestic AI industrial ecosystem. For SuperX, advancing this proposal would unlock access to Central Asia's billion‑scale digital infrastructure growth market and would complete the company's cross‑border computing footprint spanning Europe and Asia.

About SuperX AI Technology Limited

SuperX AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider, offering a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The Company's services include advanced solution design and planning, cost-effective infrastructure product integration, and end-to-end operations and maintenance. Its core products include high-performance AI servers, 800 Volts Direct Current (800VDC) solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, as well as AI cloud and AI agents. Headquartered in Singapore, the Company serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments. For more information, please visit www.superx.sg

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding future market conditions, business operations and financial performance, and are identified by words including "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "potential," "may," "will" and comparable terminology.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained herein, including rapid technological evolution, shifting global market requirements, intensifying industry competition, changes to U.S., Singapore and Chinese export control, trade and sanctions laws, continued maintenance of NVIDIA Partner Network credentials for the Company's affiliated entities, operational risks associated with business activities in China, and reliance on indirect subsidiary partners such as Apex AI.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. SuperX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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