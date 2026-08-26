SUPRDOG Finally Opens Waitlist for the First Biological Intelligence Platform Built for Dogs

Launching on International Dog Day, SUPRDOG helps dog parents move beyond guessing by turning biological signals into clearer insight, smarter action, and proof of what is working over time.

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on International Dog Day, SUPRDOG announced the opening of its waitlist for a new biological intelligence platform built to change how dog parents understand and care for their dogs, so that dogs may live healthier and longer.

"We are counting." Speed Speed

SUPRDOG is not launching another pet wellness product, supplement brand, food marketplace, or diagnostic report. The company is building the Biological Intelligence Layer for companion animals: a continuously learning AI-empowered platform designed to help dog parents understand what is happening inside their dog, connect those signals to everyday habitual inputs, and track whether their decisions are moving their dog's biology in the right direction over time.

Dog health has never been approached this way before.

For years, dog parents have been asked to make some of the most important decisions of their dog's life without a clear way to see whether those decisions are working. Food. Water. Supplements. Exercise. Environmental exposure. Changes in energy, digestion, skin, behavior, and recovery. So much of modern dog care is built around acting with love, but without visibility.

SUPRDOG was created around a simple belief: you can't protect what you can't see.

"Dog parents are already doing so much," said Jenn Rice, biologist, co-founder, and Chief Idea Officer of SUPRDOG. "They buy the better food. They add the probiotic. They go to the vet. They search for answers late at night because something feels off and their dog cannot explain it. That is not neglect. That is love operating in the dark. SUPRDOG exists to give that love better information."

At the center of SUPRDOG is FetchIQ™, the company's intelligence layer designed to interpret biological and lifestyle signals across the inputs dog parents can influence every day: nutrition, water and hydration, exercise, supplementation, and environmental load. The platform is being built to help parents establish a biological baseline, understand what may be changing, take more informed action, and track progress over time.

The company's guiding loop is simple:

Learn. Act. Prove. Repeat.

That loop reflects SUPRDOG's larger ambition: not simply to show dog parents a score, but to help them understand whether the decisions they are already making are actually helping the dog in front of them.

"We are not building a microbiome testing company, a pet marketplace, or an AI chatbot," said Kyle Rice, co-founder and CEO of SUPRDOG. "Those are applications. The company we are building is a biological intelligence platform. Every observation, every food scan, every environmental signal, every intervention, and every follow-up assessment should make the system smarter. That is what changes the category."

The waitlist opens alongside We Are Counting, SUPRDOG's first social movement inviting dog parents to share the dogs they are counting for: the extra walks, extra mornings, extra years, and ordinary moments they hope to protect.

The campaign reflects the question at the heart of SUPRDOG's mission:

What if the most important thing you could do for your dog was not buying one more product, but finally understanding whether the choices make are working?

SUPRDOG is designed to support, not replace, veterinary care. The platform provides wellness insight and educational guidance intended to help dog parents ask better questions, act earlier, and have more informed conversations with the professionals who care for their dogs.

"The future of dog health will not be built by asking pet parents to care more," said Kyle. "They already care enormously. The opportunity is to give them a way to see more clearly, act more intelligently, and eventually prove what is working for their dog over time. The more a dog parent invests in food, supplements, wellness products, and care, the more important it becomes to know whether those choices are actually moving the dog's biology in the right direction."

The SUPRDOG waitlist is now open at https://suprdog.com/. Early members will be invited to participate in SUPRDOG's first access cohort as the company begins rolling out its biological intelligence platform.

About SUPRDOG

SUPRDOG is building the Biological Intelligence Layer for companion animals. Founded by Kyle and Jenn Rice after deeply personal experiences with reactive pet care, SUPRDOG helps dog parents move beyond guessing by turning biological signals into clearer, more actionable wellness insight. The platform is designed to help parents understand their dog's biology across nutrition, hydration, exercise, supplementation, and environmental load, then track what changes over time. SUPRDOG provides wellness insight and educational guidance, not medical diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention.

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SOURCE SuprDog