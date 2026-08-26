Supreme Garage Door Repair Redirects Marketing Dollars Into North Texas Communities

Dallas–Fort Worth company launches fall giving initiative supporting hunger relief and local education.

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of North Texas Giving Day 2026, Supreme Garage Door Repair is launching a community-giving initiative designed to put part of the company's marketing budget back into the North Texas communities where its customers and employees live.

Beginning Sept. 1, Supreme plans to donate $1 for every completed service call through Dec. 31, with a guaranteed minimum contribution of $1,000 to support hunger-relief efforts through the North Texas Food Bank.

The company is also supporting the Forney Food Pantry and Forney Education Foundation as part of a broader effort focused on food security, students and families across Dallas–Fort Worth.

"We work hard to set ourselves apart in our industry, and one of the best ways we can say thank you to our customers is by putting some of our marketing dollars back into the communities where our customers and employees live," said Liz Harvey, Chief Marketing Officer at Supreme Garage Door Repair.

Supreme provides residential and commercial garage door repair, replacement and installation throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Frisco, Carrollton and surrounding DFW communities.

Learn more about Supreme Garage Door Repair and its community initiatives at https://www.supremegaragedoortx.com/.

Media Contact:

Liz Harvey

[email protected]

4699723395

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13167001

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Supreme Garage Repair