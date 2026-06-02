Surfx Technologies, LLC files federal lawsuit for patent infringement against ONTOS Equipment Systems, Inc.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfx Technologies, LLC ("Surfx"), the market leader in atmospheric argon plasma systems for semiconductor manufacturing, announced today that it has filed a federal lawsuit for patent infringement in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire against ONTOS Equipment Systems, Inc. ("ONTOS") and its affiliate SET North America, LLC ("SETNA").

The Complaint asserts that ONTOS and SETNA infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 9,406,485; 10,032,609; 10,800,092; and 11,518,082, all of which relate to Surfx's groundbreaking low-temperature, atmospheric-pressure plasma systems used in applications such as surface treatment, cleaning, and metal oxide removal – critical applications in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly for manufacturing AI and other chips, as well as applications in the aerospace and medical device industries.

Surfx accuses the ONTOS IS (OEM) and ONTOS CLEAN atmospheric plasma systems, as well as incorporation of those systems into, for example, the SETNA FC300 Flip Chip Bonder, of infringing all four asserted patents and seeks a permanent injunction prohibiting any future sales of these products as well as the recovery of monetary damages for past infringement. Surfx's lawsuit further seeks to prohibit ONTOS and SETNA from exporting their products overseas to be combined and used in an infringing manner.

Surfx's lead counsel, Brian Paul Gearing, Ph.D., a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, stated: "Surfx respects intellectual property rights and is committed to aggressively policing and protecting its intellectual property rights against any infringers in the atmospheric pressure plasma and related markets."

The lawsuit is styled Surfx Technologies, LLC v. ONTOS Equipment Systems, Inc. and SET North America, LLC before the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire.

Media Contact:

Dr. Lin Fu, ([email protected]), Vice President, Surfx Technologies, LLC

SOURCE Surfx Technologies, LLC