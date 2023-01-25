Surgical sutures market size to increase by USD 1,102.57 million: North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgical Sutures Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,102.57 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Sutures Market 2023-2027

By region, the global surgical sutures market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The favorable reimbursement policies, increasing expenditures in health care, growing awareness about chronic diseases, and the rise in the number of product approvals are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The surgical sutures market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Boston Scientific Corp: The company offers surgical sutures such as Fixate Tissue Band, Clik Anchor, and OMG Connector.

GPC Medical Ltd: The company offers surgical sutures such as GPCSYNTH PDS monofilament synthetic absorbable sutures.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp: The company offers surgical sutures such as Gut Suture under the brand Miltex.

Johnson and Johnson: The company offers surgical sutures such as Gut Suture under the brand Miltex.

Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd: The company offers surgical sutures such as Solus, Mass, and Monolus.

The company offers surgical sutures such as Solus, Mass, and Monolus. Lux Sutures AS

Medtronic Plc

Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd.

Peters Surgical

Smith and Nephew plc

Surgical Specialties Corp.

Sutcon Sutures

Teleflex Inc.

Theragenics Corp.

Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the volume of surgeries, the growing demand for natural and antimicrobial coating surgical sutures, and the growing popularity of single-use and automated suturing devices. However, the growing preference for MIS is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into absorbable surgical sutures, non-absorbable surgical sutures, and suture-assist devices . The absorbable surgical sutures segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Animal Genetics Market by Solution, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The animal genetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,534.79 million. The growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the shortage of skilled professionals to perform genetic testing may impede the market growth.

Moist Wound Dressings Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The moist wound dressings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,365.75 million. The increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of wound treatment may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this surgical sutures market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the surgical sutures market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the surgical sutures market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the surgical sutures market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the surgical sutures market vendors

Surgical Sutures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1102.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., DemeTECH Corp., GPC Medical Ltd., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Internacional Farmaceutica SA de CV, Johnson and Johnson, Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Lux Sutures AS, Medtronic Plc, Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew plc, Surgical Specialties Corp., Sutcon Sutures, Teleflex Inc., Theragenics Corp., and Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

