Survey of the European Fabric Fairs for Spring/Summer 2023: Colour, Print and Patterns, Sustainability and Biodegradability, Recyclability, Mono Material Fabrics, Cellulosic Fibres

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Survey of the European Fabric Fairs for Spring/Summer 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report summarises the trends which were on show at the European fabric fairs for the spring/summer 2023 season

The fairs were held in a positive spirit, reflecting the fact that the events were the first physical spring/summer fabric fairs to be staged since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020. That said, sporadic surges in COVID-19 infection rates made it difficult for organisers, exhibitors and visitors to plan for the fairs and, as a result, some organisers faced calls to cancel their events.

The key topic at the fairs was of environmental sustainability and there was a strong focus on biodegradable fabrics and recyclable fabrics. Indeed, many exhibitors and visitors acknowledged that the textile and apparel industry is facing mounting pressures to improve the recyclability of its products in order to move towards a circular economy. These pressures are being exacerbated by the introduction of EU laws - including regulations relating to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), which will come into force in the 27 EU member states from December 2024.

In response to these pressures, some manufacturers turned to the development of advanced mono material fabrics in order to optimise the recyclability of their collections while others looked to cellulosic fibres following recent advancements in recycling technology.

In terms of colour, fabrics at the fairs were particularly restrained and mellow compared with previous seasons, and undyed fabrics in natural colour options were prominent. Print and pattern designs were heavily influenced by 1970s subculture, psychedelic imagery, folklore, geometry and traditional African and aboriginal imagery.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SUMMARY

2. FABRIC FAIRS

Trading conditions

Italian fabric industry sales

Milano Unica

Premiere Vision Fabrics

Texworld Paris

3. FABRIC TRENDS

Colour

Print and pattern

Environmental sustainability and biodegradability

Recyclability

Mono material fabrics

Using cellulosic fibres to optimise recyclability

List of Tables

Italy : fabric industry sales, production, exports, imports and apparent consumption, 2015-21

: fabric industry sales, production, exports, imports and apparent consumption, 2015-21 European fabric fairs for spring/summer 2023 and autumn/winter 2023/24

List of Figures

Colours in the strong and rooted category

Colours in the sensitive shades category

Colours in the vim and vigor category

Undyed denim fabric

Undyed melange fabric

Print design for spring/summer 2023

Print design for spring/summer 2023

Pattern design for spring/summer 2023

Pattern design for spring/summer 2023

Pattern design for spring/summer 2023

Pattern design for spring/summer 2023

Pattern design for spring/summer 2023

Print design for spring/summer 2023

Print design for spring/summer 2023

Print design for spring/summer 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkpe8f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets