Sustainability in Global Commercial Aviation Report 2023: Airports to Lead Hydrogen Fuel Adoption in the Aviation Industry

The climate crisis and growing carbon emission projections present significant challenges for the aviation sector. Aviation's contribution to global CO2 emissions has been more than 2.5% for the last few years, but the industry emits other pollutants, such as soot and methane.

Considering the impact of these pollutants, aviation contributes to more than 3.5% of the total global emissions that cause global warming.

There is a positive correlation between growth in passenger traffic and total emissions. The decline in passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to a corresponding decline in aviation emissions. As of 2021, no "magic bullet" can eliminate or drastically reduce harmful emissions in commercial aviation. The development of alternative energy sources for the commercial aviation value chain is in the nascent stages of research. This report examines the potential action items and technologies the aviation industry invests in to reduce its environmental impact. Creating highly efficient processes, optimizing resource utilization, and streamlining operations will be key to limiting emissions.

The study also discusses initiatives around digitalization, carbon offsetting, and partial blends of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which will enable the aviation sector to optimize existing resources and contain the overall environmental impact to a certain level. These efforts will be the main focus areas toward sustainability in commercial aviation in the short and medium terms. However, these efforts alone will not halt industry emissions. The major emission area is fossil fuel-dependent engines, a primary target for emission-conscious stakeholders. The journey toward net-zero emission will likely face challenges as the overall industry and surrounding macro parameters evolve. However, the aviation sector and other industries must stick to this path to ensure a greener future.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainability in the Aviation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Sustainability in Aviation - Introduction

Introduction

Short-term Sustainability Initiatives in Aviation - Digitalization

Medium-term Sustainability Initiatives in Aviation

Long-term Sustainability Initiatives in Aviation - Alternate Propulsion Systems

4 Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

SAF

Notable SAF Providers

5 Short-term Sustainability Initiatives - Digitalization

Digitalization

6 Medium-term Sustainability Initiatives - Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Schemes

Carbon Offsetting in Aviation

7 Medium-term Sustainability Initiatives - Carbon Removal and Carbon Capture Technology

Carbon Capture

8 Long-term Sustainability Initiatives - Alternative Propulsion Systems-Electric Propulsion

Electric Propulsion

Electric Propulsion - Notable Companies

9 Long-term Sustainability Initiatives - Alternative Propulsion Systems-Hydrogen Propulsion

Hydrogen Propulsion

Hydrogen Propulsion - Notable Companies

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Airports to Lead Hydrogen Fuel Adoption in the Aviation Industry

Growth Opportunity 2: High-density Batteries with Longer Range and Higher Payload for All-electric Commercial Aircraft

Growth Opportunity 3: Using SAF to Reduce the Life Cycle Emissions of Commercial Aviation

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

