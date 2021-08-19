Sustainable Fashion Line WVN Debuts with Fall 2021 Collection

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based sustainable direct-to-consumer fashion brand, WVN (wo·ven) launched today with the debut of their Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection as well as a line of basics, Essentials, and a line of activewear, Movement. Founded by eco-fashion veteran Kate Fisher, WVN has set out to create covetable pieces for modern women who want to look great while caring for the earth. WVN aims to inspire the fashion industry and its consumers to be more thoughtful by showing that we can make the world a better place without compromising style and quality.

Featuring timeless and elevated styles designed with comfort and function in mind, the brand was created with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and fair-trade practices. WVN works directly with Fair Trade CertifiedTM factories and GOTS certified fabrics that adhere to rigorous social, environmental, and economic guidelines to ensure that the clothes are made ethically and with our planet in mind. The team maintains deep personal relationships with the factories in the heart of India and Nepal, promising to keep tradition alive while creating timeless and intentional fashion.

As a certified B-Corporation, it is WVN's mission to balance purpose and profit by considering the impact of all decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. WVN is a proud supporter of She's the First - a nonprofit supporting and providing opportunities to underserved girls globally, and they make giving back to local communities, especially for women and children, a top priority.

"WVN believes everything is connected, that we are woven together, and that the way clothing is made makes a difference in how it looks and feels," said WVN Founder Kate Fisher. "WVN believes that looking good and caring for the earth aren't mutually exclusive – there is no reason we can't look and feel good in clothing that works for the planet and our lives."

The Fall Collection features effortless tops, dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and sweaters in a color palette ranging from cool neutrals to warm and vibrant earth tones. Also featured are signature block print textiles and Khadi fabrics made in partnership with artisans in India. The Essentials Collection is comprised of elevated basics, perfect for layering throughout the seasons, and the Movement Collection features organic athleisure ready to move with you. Prices range from $52-$288, and the first WVN collections are now available on shopWVN.com. New styles will be added to the collection at the beginning of each month.

About WVN:

WVN was founded in 2021 by sustainable fashion veteran Kate Fisher, a firm believer that women deserve to wear elegant and modern clothing, while also being in tune with the impact fashion has on the earth. Kate and her business partner/husband, Henry Schwab have made it their mission to inspire others in the industry by using strictly Fair Trade CertifiedTM Factories, heritage artisans, and GOTS certified materials. Through their four Ethos pillars of interconnectivity, social consciousness, sustainability, and timelessness, connection remains at the heart of WVN. WVN also continuously keeps underserved women and children's communities at the forefront by supporting programs that help empower these groups. Their goal is to create clothing that women can feel beautiful wearing and confident that each piece is made with the environment in mind. #woventogether

