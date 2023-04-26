Sustainable Material Growth Opportunities 2022: Material Innovation and Strategic Partnering Will Lead to Future Growth Potential

Apr 26, 2023, 22:00 ET
Materials science is at the core of every industry, as its innovations will lead to more sustainable manufacturing practices. In this study, we explore sustainable materials, their types, and the innovation observed across several industries.
Sustainable materials are classified as follows:
- Organic Material
- Natural Biodegradable Polymer
- Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer
- Natural Composite
With this in mind, we dive deep into their industry uses, future implications, and contributions towards the attainment of UN Sustainability Development Goals. Furthermore, we explore the potential of future materials, such as materials that heal, change color or shape in response to electric or heat stimulus, and metamaterials.
With innovation comes the need to ensure and assess actual contributions toward alleviating negative environmental impacts, and so with the help of a life cycle assessment, we are granted thorough access to the steps that a company/manufacturer can carry out to measure the invented material's environmental impact. Additionally, we explore the various growth opportunities that companies can explore to capitalize on and optimize sustainable material usage and production.
As materials science evolves, newer materials will replace the existing ones, creating great disruptions in all involved industries, but it is essential to ensure environmentally and socially equitable economic development.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Environment
- Our Mega-Trend Universe - Sustainable Materials
- Findings
- Growth Opportunities Crucial to Future Success
3 Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Sustainable Materials Market - Overview and Scope
- Organic Materials - Context and Scope
- Natural Biodegradable Polymer - Context and Scope
- Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer - Context and Scope
- Natural Composites - Context and Scope
- The Future of Sustainable Materials with Evolving Functionalities
- Sustainable Materials Market - Overview and Scope
- Sustainable Materials - Industry Use Cases
- Industry Use Case Summary - Aerospace
- Industry Use Case Summary - Health, Medical Devices, and Life Sciences
- Industry Use Case Summary - Retail and Packaging
- Industry Use Case Summary - Manufacturing
- Industry Use Case Summary - Construction
- Industry Use Case Summary - Mobility
4 Lifecycle Overview for Sustainable Materials
- Life Cycle Overview for Sustainable Materials
- Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure
- Trend Opportunity Levers
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
5 Growth Opportunities Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1 Blockchain-enabled Digital Tracking
- Growth Opportunity 2 ESG Data Collection and Reporting as a Service
- Growth Opportunity 3 Platforms Offering Research-backed Rating Systems to Identify Sustainable Companies
- Crucial Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion - The Way Forward
6 Next Steps
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Your Next Steps
- Appendix
- Publisher's Mega Trend Universe
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
