Swansea City Announces Strategic Partnership with Shamrock Capital

SWANSEA, Wales, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swansea City ("Swansea"), is pleased to announce a long-term strategic partnership with Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, sports, entertainment, communications, and related sectors.

In connection with the partnership, Shamrock has committed significant capital designed to support Swansea's strategic priorities and future growth. The investment reflects a shared commitment to creating long-term value, with Shamrock participating in the club's future commercial success.

Swansea will benefit from Shamrock's deep industry expertise and relationships across the media, entertainment and sports sectors. The investment comes from Shamrock's Content Strategy, which invests in cashflow generating assets across the global media and entertainment landscape.

Swansea City's controlling owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said: "We are very pleased to partner with Shamrock Capital in what we believe will be a highly productive relationship for Swansea City. Shamrock is an established investor, playing a central part in the growth of numerous companies and brands globally for nearly half a century. Their involvement with Swansea City can assist the club in achieving its strategic business goals, while their expertise and knowledge within media, entertainment and sports sectors will be invaluable."

"We have followed Swansea City's trajectory closely and are proud to partner with the club at this stage of its growth. Swansea is a club with a rich history and a passionate community behind it, and we believe it is well-positioned to build on its commercial momentum and growing global profile," said Jason Sklar and Patrick Russo, Partners at Shamrock Capital.

"The intersection of sports, media and entertainment continues to create compelling opportunities for clubs with strong brands and ambitious leadership. Swansea City has both. We believe the club is exceptionally well-positioned to strengthen its commercial platform and expand its global fan base, and we are excited to partner with the management team as they execute on that vision," said Nick Khoury, Principal at Shamrock Capital.

BofA Securities acted as exclusive placement agent to Swansea City AFC.

Contact Information

Investors:

Leah Hiraoka, Shamrock Capital

[email protected]

Media:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Swansea City; Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC