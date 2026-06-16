Houston-based real estate company to engage fans and families at Shell Energy Stadium and neighborhood parks throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026 season

HOUSTON, Jun 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWE Homes, a Houston-based real estate company specializing in easy owner financing for residential and commercial properties and land throughout Texas, is an Official Sponsor of the Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, a citywide series of events taking place at Shell Energy Stadium and neighborhood parks across Houston during the 2026 FIFA World Cup season.

Soccer brings people together across cultures, languages, and communities — and so does homeownership. Post this Video announcing SWE Homes as a sponsor of the Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration. The campaign highlights SWE Homes’ commitment to supporting Houston communities through soccer, family-focused events, fan experiences, and opportunities to make homeownership more accessible for everyday Texans regardless of credit score. All Credit OK. Speed Speed

As Houston welcomes fans and visitors from around the world, SWE Homes will be on the ground throughout the Soccer Celebration, engaging directly with families and residents at events across the city. SWE Homes representatives will be available at each event to speak with attendees about homeownership options, including flexible owner-financing solutions that do not require traditional credit approval or closing costs*.

SWE Homes will participate in the following Soccer Celebration events:

Mexico Watch Parties at Shell Energy Stadium





Houston Dynamo International Friendly vs. CD Olimpia — Saturday, July 11





Houston Dynamo International Friendly vs. América de Cali — Wednesday, July 15





Copa de Creadores Influencer Match — Thursday, July 17





Los Tucanes de Tijuana Concert at Shell Energy Stadium





Kids Day Youth Soccer Tournament at Shell Energy Stadium — Sunday, July 12





FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party





Soccer Celebration Community Tour — June 15 through July 17, visiting neighborhood parks across Houston five days per week

The Soccer Celebration Community Tour, a free grassroots program designed to bring soccer directly to Houston's neighborhoods, will visit five parks each week: The Opportunity Center (Mondays), Wussow Park (Tuesdays), Freed Park (Wednesdays), Herman Brown Park (Thursdays), and Kirkwood South Park (Fridays). SWE Homes will have a presence at each location throughout the five-week run, with team members available to connect with families about pathways to homeownership.

Kids Day, taking place on Sunday, July 12 at Shell Energy Stadium, will feature a free youth soccer tournament for players ages 9 through 16. SWE Homes will participate as a community sponsor of the event, engaging with young players and their families throughout the day.

"Houston is one of the most diverse and vibrant cities in the world, and soccer is a sport that brings people together across cultures, languages, and communities. We are proud to support the Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration and be part of an event that showcases the spirit of our city while creating opportunities for families to connect, celebrate, and learn more about pathways to homeownership."



— Scott H. Wizig, Chief Executive Officer, SWE Homes

SWE Homes has helped thousands of individuals and families purchase homes throughout Texas for nearly 40 years by offering flexible financing solutions and a customer-focused approach to homeownership. The company serves clients who may not qualify for traditional loans, providing a straightforward path to ownership without closing costs* or credit requirements. As a Houston-based company, SWE Homes believes that responsible access to housing creates stronger families, stronger neighborhoods, and stronger communities.

Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the United States, and SWE Homes takes pride in serving families of every culture, background, and language throughout Texas. The Soccer Celebration's reach across Houston's neighborhoods reflects the same spirit of inclusivity that has always guided how we do business — because homeownership should be accessible to everyone.

"We believe homeownership remains one of the most important investments a family can make. This sponsorship allows us to connect with Texans where they are, celebrate what makes our city special, and continue our mission of helping more people achieve their goals."



— Scott H. Wizig, Chief Executive Officer, SWE Homes

In addition to SWE Homes' involvement, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about select residential lending solutions offered through SWE Lending, including home equity loan products designed to help homeowners access the equity they have built in their properties.

For more information about SWE Homes or to explore available properties, visit www.SWEHomes.com

* See our website for additional disclosures and disclaimers.

About SWE Homes

SWE Homes is a leading Houston-based real estate company specializing in owner financing for residential and commercial properties and land throughout Texas. The company serves clients of all credit backgrounds, including those with poor or no credit, offering flexible payment options, no closing costs, and a hassle-free purchasing experience. SWE Homes is committed to expanding access to homeownership and serving the communities where its customers live and work.

SWE Homes L.P, Residential Mortgage Loan Originator, 6101 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77057 Equal Housing Opportunity, Equal Housing Lender NMLS # 341112

About the Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration

The Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration is a multi-week series of fan-focused events at Shell Energy Stadium and neighborhood parks across Houston, taking place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup season. Programming includes live match viewings, international friendlies, concerts, youth events, and the Soccer Celebration Community Tour, a free grassroots program serving youth and families across Houston from June 15 through July 17, 2026.

Media Contact

Julie Kleine, Marketing, SWE Homes, [email protected], www.SWEHomes.com

SOURCE SWE Homes