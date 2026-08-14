SWI Group announces new strategic partnership with Brookfield for U.S. multifamily portfolio

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varia US Properties AG ("Varia US" or the "Company"), the Swiss-listed investor in the U.S. multifamily sector, externally managed by Stoneweg, an SWI Group Company, has signed a definitive agreement with affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield") in relation to 13 of Varia's 17-property U.S. multifamily portfolio, through a newly formed USD 693.9 million two-vehicle joint venture.

The joint venture provides access to up to USD 200 million equity capital to fund future acquisitions, enabling Varia US to expand its portfolio and reposition the Company towards a higher-quality portfolio. Varia US will actively invest in the JV assets to maximise value ahead of planned disposals, with proceeds recycled into higher-quality acquisitions, enhancing liquidity and financial flexibility while reducing capital requirements associated with older, more capital-intensive assets.

The 13 properties, comprising 4,112 units located across nine U.S. states, have been divided into two newly formed vehicles, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $694 million, and four properties will remain wholly owned and consolidated by Varia US.

Max-Herve George, co-founder and CEO of SWI Group, commented: "Partnering with an institution of Brookfield's calibre is a strong reflection of the quality of Varia US's portfolio and of our platform. This joint venture gives us the firepower and the flexibility to concentrate on high-quality residential communities, while positioning Varia US to grow decisively as the U.S. living sector continues to reward scale and discipline."

About SWI Group

SWI Capital Holding Ltd (www.swi.com), listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker SWICH (ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is a global investment group driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are

grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €11 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people in 26 offices across the world.

About Varia US Properties AG

Varia US Properties AG is a Swiss-based real estate company exclusively investing in the U.S. multifamily market, with a focus on secondary and tertiary markets characterized by strong population and employment growth. Established in September 2015, Varia US Properties AG acquires, holds, repositions and manages multifamily properties to secure stable rental income and long-term value growth for its investors. The Company's asset manager is Stoneweg SA, a Geneva-based international real estate asset manager. The shares in Varia US Properties AG are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol VARN. More information: www.variausproperties.com

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