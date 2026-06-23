Symmatrics Introduces Quantum Secure VPN to Eliminate Credential-Based Attacks and Future-Proof Secure Access

Symmatrics offers authentication solutions optimized for all industries and sectors

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmatrics, a quantum secure data protection platform, today announced its next-generation VPN providing secure remote access, hardened against today's credential-based cyberattacks and emerging quantum threats.

As organizations increasingly rely on distributed workforces and private cloud environments, traditional VPNs have become the most common entry points for attackers, often compromised through stolen credentials or exposed session keys. At the same time, adversaries are actively capturing encrypted data today with the expectation it can be decrypted in the future.

Symmatrics' VPN, known as the QPN for Quantum Protected Network, introduces a fundamentally different model designed to eliminate credential-based access and replace it with one-time-use symmetric key encryption and trusted device authentication. With low latency, high throughput, and easy, affordable integration, the QPN is rapidly scalable for all internet traffic.

A New Model for Secure Access

Unlike conventional VPNs that rely on legacy PKI-based key exchange and credential-based authentication, the Symmatrics QPN authenticates approved devices and encrypts network traffic using ephemeral, one-time true symmetric keys that are generated, used once, and quickly discarded.

This approach is designed to remove the risks associated with:

Stolen or reused credentials

Long-lived session keys

Predictable encryption handshakes

Exposed authentication artifacts

By eliminating these common attack vectors, the platform reduces the likelihood of unauthorized access, while protecting encrypted traffic from both current threats and future decryption attempts.

"VPNs were built on legacy PKI and credential-based models that are no longer secure", said Walter Raquet, CEO of Symmatrics. "We've built the QPN to eliminate those risks entirely, while protecting organizations from both current attacks and future quantum threats."

Built to Address Today and Tomorrow's Threats

At the core of the Symmatrics QPN is a symmetric key delivery model, powered by the Symmatrics Encryption Protocol. This architecture, inspired by the intelligence and defense communities' 50-year use of one-time pad encryption, is designed to reduce exposure during session initiation and prevent attackers from exploiting replicated or stored encryption keys over time.

Designed for Enterprise Environments

The Symmatrics QPN is built for organizations managing private cloud infrastructure and remote employees who require secure access to internal resources, without exposing networks to credential-based attacks.

The solution integrates into existing environments without requiring application changes or network re-architecture, allowing organizations to:

Secure all TCP and UDP traffic through encrypted tunnels

Automatically route communications without manual configuration

Enforce device-based access controls

Continuously rotate encryption keys at the session level

This enables IT teams to strengthen security without introducing operational complexity or slowing performance while meeting the requirements of highly regulated industries, like financial services and government.

Availability

The Symmatrics QPN is available as part of the company's broader security suite, which includes the Symmatrics Encryption Protocol SDK and Authentication & Access Management (AuthAM) platform. Organizations can learn more or request a demo through Symmatrics directly.

About Symmatrics

Symmatrics is a cybersecurity company focused on redefining the trust layer and encryption standards for the post-quantum era. Through its one-time pad symmetric key delivery architecture, the company develops security solutions designed to eliminate reliance on traditional public-key cryptography and strengthen data protection in motion and at rest across cloud, enterprise, public sector, and distributed systems.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Symmatrics' products, technology, anticipated performance, market opportunities, product availability, and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include, among others, product development and testing outcomes, customer adoption, market acceptance, competitive developments, technological changes, regulatory developments, cybersecurity threats, the ability to obtain necessary financing, and other business risks. References to "quantum secure," "future-proof," "mathematically unbreakable," and similar descriptions are based on the design objectives and intended operation of Symmatrics' proprietary technology and applicable cryptographic principles under expected operating conditions. No security technology can guarantee absolute protection against every possible attack or implementation vulnerability. Symmatrics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law

SOURCE Symmatrics