SYMX Energy Recognized as the Nation's No. 1 Utility-Scale Solar Developer

Company earns its first recognition in Solar Power World's annual Top Solar Contractors List

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SYMX Energy Corp., the renewable energy division of the SYMX Group, announced today that it has earned national recognition from Solar Power World, ranking among the nation's leading developers in the publication's prestigious Top Solar Contractors annual list. In 2025, SYMX Energy and its partners developed more than 912 megawatts of utility-scale solar capacity, underscoring the company's growing role in advancing America's clean energy infrastructure.

Andrew Ramos, SYMX Group's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are honored to be recognized by Solar Power World for the first time. This achievement reflects the passion, expertise, and relentless commitment of our entire team, as well as the trust our partners place in us every day. At SYMX, we believe every project is an opportunity to move productivity forward. Through SYMX Energy, we bring that belief to life by delivering renewable energy infrastructure that enables innovation, economic growth, and a more resilient future."

"This recognition is not only a celebration of what we have accomplished, but also a reflection of where we are headed. As we continue expanding across renewable energy and critical infrastructure, we remain committed to creating momentum by turning vision into execution and delivering the infrastructure that powers tomorrow.", Ramos said.

The Top Solar Contractors List is the solar industry's most recognized annual ranking of contractors in the United States. Published by Solar Power World, the list recognizes companies based on the previous year's installed solar capacity across multiple service categories and market segments. Service categories include developers, EPCs, installers, electrical subcontractors, and sales partners. Market segments include utility, commercial, community, and residential solar. This recognition reinforces SYMX Energy's commitment to delivering utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure with the speed, certainty, and execution needed to meet the rapidly growing energy demands of AI, data centers, and large industrial customers.

About SYMX Group

The SYMX Group of companies create momentum by developing and delivering investment-grade infrastructure across renewable energy, critical infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, government, construction, and technology markets. Founded in 1999, SYMX combines global expertise with integrated development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities to transform vision into execution. With operations in the United States, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and other select international markets, SYMX partners with public and private organizations to deliver innovative, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure that drives economic growth and creates lasting value. Learn more at www.symxcorp.com and follow in social media @symxgroup.

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SOURCE SYMX Group