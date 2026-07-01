Synera Funds Launches in Collaboration with SuMi TRUST, Millburn, and Twin Oak

Investment Collaboration Brings Together Systematic Trading, Japanese Equity Research & Risk Management, and ETF Structuring Expertise

Inaugural Fund: Synera Funds Japan Active+ ETF powered by SuMi TRUST

(NYSE Arca: SMTJ)

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synera Funds today announced its launch as a collaborative investment platform, bringing together Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Americas, Inc. (along with its parent company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd., collectively "SuMi TRUST") Millburn Ridgefield LLC ("Millburn"), and Twin Oak ETF Company ("Twin Oak") to deliver differentiated investment strategies through the exchange-traded fund structure.

A Collaborative Platform

Synera Funds is conceived as a collaborative model — one in which specialized investment managers with distinct and complementary capabilities come together within the ETF structure. The platform's inaugural collaboration brings together SuMi TRUST's Japan-focused equity research and investment capabilities, Millburn's systematic managed futures expertise, and Twin Oak's ETF structuring and operational experience — combined in a manner that each firm believes would be difficult to replicate independently.

The collaboration reflects a shared view that investment approaches typically reserved for institutions, deserve broader accessibility, and that the ETF structure is among the most effective vehicles for delivering that access. Each firm contributes meaningfully to the collaboration from its respective area of strength.

"Synera Funds is built on the premise that some of the most compelling investment approaches exist at the intersection of different disciplines and different markets," said Zachary Wainwright, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Oak ETF Company. "Bringing SuMi TRUST's Japan equity research capabilities alongside Millburn's systematic expertise is exactly the kind of collaboration this platform is designed to enable."

Section 351 ETF Exchange: A Core Feature of the Synera Funds Platform

A defining element of the Synera Funds platform is its commitment to offering Section 351 ETF exchange capabilities in connection with new fund launches. Twin Oak has developed meaningful expertise in the structure and execution of Section 351 exchanges and views this mechanism as an important financial planning tool for families and their advisors. Qualifying investors who wish to explore contributing appreciated securities in connection with a Synera Funds launch are encouraged to consult their own tax and legal advisors to determine whether participation may be appropriate for their individual circumstances.

Twin Oak believes this capability belongs at the center of a modern ETF platform, not as an afterthought. For the right investor, the ability to contribute appreciated securities into a newly launched ETF structure through a Section 351 exchange can be a consequential financial decision — one that deserves the same operational rigor and transparency applied to the investment strategy itself. Each Synera Funds launch is designed with this consideration in mind, and Section 351 exchange windows are structured to give qualifying investors and their advisors adequate time and information to evaluate participation prior to a fund's launch date.

ExchangiFi as a Resource for 351 Exchange Participants

For investors and advisors seeking to evaluate and interact with Section 351 ETF exchange opportunities — including any exchanges associated with Synera Funds launches — ExchangiFi (www.exchangifi.com) offers a purpose-built platform designed to simplify the process. ExchangiFi provides portfolio analysis tools, a dashboard of active 351 exchange opportunities across the ETF industry, and account management tools for advisors working with multiple clients. Advisors and investors exploring whether a Section 351 exchange may be appropriate for their circumstances may find the platform a useful starting point for that evaluation.

Important Information and Risk Disclosures

Before investing, investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Synera Funds Japan Active+ ETF (the "Fund") powered by SuMi TRUST (NYSE Arca: SMTJ). This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting sec.gov. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund invests in foreign securities, which involve risks in addition to those of U.S. investments, including greater market volatility, political, economic, and currency risks, and differences in accounting and regulatory standards. The Fund will invest a percentage of its assets in derivatives, such as futures contracts. The use of such derivatives and the resulting high portfolio turn-over may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested directly in the securities and commodities underlying those derivatives. The Fund may experience losses that exceed those experienced by funds that do not use futures contracts. Investing in commodities markets may subject the Fund to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities. Other risks include U.S. Government securities risks and investments in fixed income securities. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities or derivatives owned by the Fund. Furthermore, the use of leveraging can magnify the potential for gain or loss and amplify the effects of market volatility on the Fund's share price. The Fund is subject to regulatory change and tax risks; changes to current rules could increase costs associated with an investment in the Fund. These factors may affect the value of an investment. There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategies will be successful or that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Tax Information: Section 351 ETF exchanges are structured under Section 351 of the Internal Revenue Code. The tax treatment of any such exchange depends on individual circumstances and applicable tax law, which may change. This announcement does not constitute tax or legal advice. Investors should consult their own qualified tax and legal advisors before participating in any Section 351 exchange. Not all investors or portfolios will qualify.

Past performance of any investment manager or related strategy is not a guarantee of future results.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Americas, Millburn Ridgefield LLC, Twin Oak ETF Company, or ExchangiFi.

About Millburn Ridgefield LLC

Millburn Ridgefield LLC is a systematic investment manager with more than five decades of experience in managed futures and quantitative strategies. Millburn manages assets for a range of investors, from individuals and families to some of the largest institutions in the world. Millburn serves as an investment adviser to the Synera Funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Americas

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based affiliate of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest ($707B AUM a/o March 2026) institutional asset managers with deep fundamental research expertise and long-standing institutional capabilities in Japanese equity markets. The two organizations together serve as a model portfolio provider to the Fund.

About Twin Oak ETF Company

Twin Oak ETF Company is an asset management firm focused on structuring and delivering differentiated investment strategies through the ETF format. The firm brings ETF infrastructure, operational expertise, and a practiced approach to Section 351 exchange capabilities to the Synera Funds collaboration. Twin Oak serves as an investment sub-adviser to Synera Funds ETFs. For more information, visit www.twinoaketfs.com.

Media Contact

Rex Carlin

[email protected]

Section 351 ETF Exchange Inquiries

Zach Wainright or Greg Stoner

617-402-5495 | [email protected]

SOURCE Twin Oak ETF Company