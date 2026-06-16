SYNERGY® The Real Kombucha Launches Latest UNITY Flavor, in Collaboration with Cheribundi Tart Cherry Juice

New UNITY flavor is inspired by the original mocktail, the classic Shirley Temple

The beloved beverage classic gets a functional upgrade — with antioxidant-rich tart cherry juice – wrapped in an exclusive artist-designed bottle

LOS ANGELES and BOULDER, Colo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Living Foods, maker of SYNERGY® Kombucha, and NextFoods, parent company of Cheribundi, today announced the launch of UNITY x Cheribundi: Shirley Temple, a limited-edition collaboration that combines real kombucha with antioxidant-rich tart cherry juice.

UNITY x Cheribundi: Shirley Temple

The Cheribundi brand, with its tart cherry line of products, is one of the most trusted names in sports recovery. Cheribundi's juice is an ideal addition to SYNERGY's high quality, real kombucha. The result is a Shirley Temple unlike any other: a delicious, immunity boosting, inflammation fighting taste of summer.

What's inside UNITY x Cheribundi: Shirley Temple. A blend of kombucha with diverse probiotics, Cheribundi's antioxidant-rich tart cherry juice, completed by fresh pomegranate, lime, and orange juices, for a bright, refreshing drink that supports gut health, muscle recovery and inspires nostalgic childhood memories. This year's UNITY is the products first flavor update since 2018.

"UNITY is more than a flavor. It represents our company's core belief that there's far more that unites us than divides us, and that we're always better together," says GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods. "We always want to walk this walk by partnering with similarly-minded brands like Cheribundi, to create something that enhances how we connect and socialize. And I'm thrilled to be launching our new delicious flavor with even more health benefits for people to enjoy all summer long."

"Our modern take on the Shirley Temple is grounded in the time-honored fermentation techniques that have made GT's Living Foods one of the most beloved brands in beverage. This can be enjoyed as part of a gut health ritual, a mocktail, or just every day on-the-go refreshment and nourishment."

The limited-edition 16 oz bottle is wrapped in a vibrant pink, red and blue custom label, the artwork by Sol Cotti, an award-winning illustrator and visual artist. Her work for UNITY expresses the collaboration's messages of connectivity and wellness: two figures dancing together, their arms forming an infinity symbol to spotlight inner balance, timeless friendship, and belonging. "Tart cherry has been a recovery secret among elite athletes for years," said Marc Seguin, CEO of NextFoods, parent company of Cheribundi. "UNITY x Cheribundi is our chance to bring that functional power to a much wider audience in a format that feels fresh and accessible for the season."

SYNERGY® UNITY can be found at all retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Sprouts Farmers Market, and local natural food stores, now through August. To learn more follow @synergykombucha and @cheribundi.

About GT's Living Foods

For over three decades, GT's Living Foods has been a pioneer and expert in hand-crafted, fully living, fermented foods. GTLF introduced bottled kombucha to the U.S. in the mid-1990s and today remains both the category leader and standard bearer for the highest quality, real kombucha. And GTLF today remains family-owned and continues to craft its products in small batches in Los Angeles, California using time-honored fermentation techniques.

Rich in nutrients and live probiotics to promote overall health and wellness, the GTLF brand lineup includes SYNERGY®: The Real Kombucha, the nation's top-selling kombucha, GT's CLASSIC Kombucha, beverage brands ALIVE, AURA, and AGUA DE KEFIR, COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt, and IMMORTAL Wellness Shots.

For further information, visit gtslivingfoods.com.

About NextFoods

NextFoods is redefining whole-body health with science-backed, natural nutrition designed for everyday performance. As the parent company of Cheribundi and GoodBelly, NextFoods delivers innovative functional food and beverage solutions that support gut health, recovery, and sleep. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boulder, CO, the company's brands are trusted by elite athletes and health-conscious consumers alike and are available in more than 20,000 retailers nationwide and online. Learn more at cheribundi.com and goodbelly.com.

Media Contacts:

Lella Rafferty CMO, NextFoods, [email protected]

Arthur Gallego, Synergy Kombucha, [email protected]

516-316-4201

SOURCE GT's Living Foods and NextFoods