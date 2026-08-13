SynMax Integrates EarthDaily's AI-Ready Imagery Across Its Geospatial Intelligence Platform

SynMax adds EarthDaily's daily, analysis-ready satellite imagery to strengthen ground truth across its maritime domain intelligence.

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynMax, a multi-domain geospatial intelligence company, today announced an agreement with EarthDaily Analytics (EarthDaily) to integrate imagery from the EarthDaily Constellation across the SynMax platform. Under the subscription agreement, SynMax receives access to tens of millions of square kilometers of daily, analysis-ready imagery that feeds its maritime product SynMax Theia.

The EarthDaily Constellation is designed to image the planet every day under consistent radiometry and geometry, producing calibrated, analysis-ready data across 22 spectral bands. That consistency gives SynMax frequent, directly comparable coverage for broad-area change detection at global scale. Fused with SynMax's other data sources, EarthDaily's daily imagery sharpens what SynMax can detect and measure, giving customers more complete and more current answers for maritime domain awareness.

"The edge goes to whoever sees the truth first. Everyone else is reacting," said Eric Anderson, CEO and co-founder of SynMax. "Adding EarthDaily's daily, calibrated imagery at scale gives us more of the picture so our customers act on proof while their competitors are still guessing."

"Organizations responsible for critical infrastructure, maritime security need trusted, daily intelligence they can act on," said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily. "SynMax is building products that help customers make faster decisions in complex environments, and we are proud to provide the AI-ready data foundation that transforms daily observations into operational intelligence."

The imagery is being integrated across SynMax products on a rollout beginning this year.

About SynMax

SynMax is a multi-domain geospatial intelligence company that delivers ground truth for every decision. By fusing multi-source data with an intuitive agentic platform, SynMax helps organizations across maritime, energy, and infrastructure find answers in the unknown and act before the window closes.

Learn more at synmax.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@SynMaxMaritime) and X (@SynMaxInt).

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth intelligence company delivering science-grade, AI-ready data, foundation models, and analytics for broad-area change detection. Powered by the EarthDaily Constellation and advanced AI, the company is creating the framework for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence that helps governments and enterprises detect change, assess risk, and make faster decisions in complex, high-impact environments.

To learn more, visit earthdaily.com and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

SOURCE Synmax, Inc.