Syntax Expands Its SAP® Global Operations Certifications

Achieves Gold status for two decades as a certified SAP Operations Partner; adds new certifications for SAP Business AI operations and SAP security operations

MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax, a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud, today announced it has received a Golden Certificate from SAP® in recognition of 10 consecutive certification cycles in the SAP Certification for Operations Partners program. This year, Syntax renewed four certifications and achieved two new distinctions—SAP Business AI operations and SAP security operations—further strengthening its global SAP managed services capabilities.

"This recognition from SAP is a testament to the strength and consistency of our global delivery model," said Luc Dubois, Chief Operating Officer, SAP Delivery at Syntax. "We're continuously evolving to help customers transform their SAP cloud and application landscapes and confidently embrace AI—advancing the quality, security, and innovation they rely on to drive their success."

SAP offers a certification program for partners that manage customer environments. SAP Certification for Operations Partners helps customers identify best-in-class service providers to meet their requirements in terms of quality, scope, and geography, while certified partners can increase market visibility and drive new revenue. All designations are certified on three common parameters: Quality and Knowledge Management practices, IT Service Management processes, and Project Management methodologies.

Syntax's New SAP Operations Certifications:

SAP Business AI operations (Global) – Recognizes Syntax's broad services portfolio for SAP Business AI, its ability to develop custom solutions using SAP Business AI, and its ability to operate and manage the full lifecycle of SAP Business AI solutions.

(Global) – Recognizes Syntax's broad services portfolio for SAP Business AI, its ability to develop custom solutions using SAP Business AI, and its ability to operate and manage the full lifecycle of SAP Business AI solutions. SAP security operations (Global) – Recognizes Syntax's proven capabilities in proactive SAP security management, including threat detection, vulnerability remediation, and compliance monitoring.

Syntax's Renewed SAP Operations Certifications:

SAP S/4HANA operations (Global) – Certifies Syntax's expertise in running, maintaining, and optimizing SAP S/4HANA systems, both on-premises and in the cloud, including proficiency to support RISE with SAP customers.

(Global) – Certifies Syntax's expertise in running, maintaining, and optimizing SAP S/4HANA systems, both on-premises and in the cloud, including proficiency to support RISE with SAP customers. SAP HANA Cloud and database operations (Global) – Validates deep technical expertise and experience in operating SAP HANA databases, both on-premises and in the cloud. Services include performance tuning, backup, disaster recovery, and high availability.

(Global) – Validates deep technical expertise and experience in operating SAP HANA databases, both on-premises and in the cloud. Services include performance tuning, backup, disaster recovery, and high availability. SAP BTP operations (Global) – Confirms Syntax's ability to operate and manage SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform), including integration, extension, and innovation services that also power SAP Cloud ERP.

(Global) – Confirms Syntax's ability to operate and manage SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform), including integration, extension, and innovation services that also power SAP Cloud ERP. SAP SuccessFactors HCM operations (North America) – Demonstrates proficiency in managing and supporting SAP SuccessFactors environments, offering end-to-end application management lifecycle.

To learn more, visit: www.syntax.com/sap-partnership.

About Syntax

Syntax is a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud. We help organizations modernize mission-critical applications through AI-enabled innovation, industry-tailored outcomes, and end-to-end solutions across strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services. Through our Boutique @ Scale approach, we tailor every engagement to our customers' priorities, blending boutique-level agility and care with the reach and resilience of a global enterprise. Supported by strategic partnerships with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other technology leaders, we empower customers to scale faster, work smarter, and build for what's next. Learn more at www.syntax.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE Syntax