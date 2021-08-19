Synthetic Paper Market in Americas to Grow by USD 51.21 Million | Key Drivers and Trends | Technavio

Synthetic Paper Market in Americas: High demand from beverage industry to drive growth

Based on our research output, there has been a positive impact on the market growth during and post COVID-19 era. The high demand from the beverage industry is notably driving the synthetic paper market growth in Americas, although factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices may impede market growth in Americas. This synthetic paper market analysis report of Americas also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Request Free Sample

As per Technavio, the superior features of synthetic paper will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Fluff Pulp Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The fluff pulp market has the potential to grow by 1252.48 thousand tons during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.42%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The paper manufacturing market in Turkey has the potential to grow by USD 367.46 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.34%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Synthetic Paper Market In Americas: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the synthetic paper market in Americas by Material (BOPP, HDPE, and Others) and Geography (US, Canada, and Rest of Americas).

75% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. The US has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The superior features of synthetic paper will facilitate the synthetic paper market growth in the US over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44761

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

