Systemair acquires Canadian Temspec Incorporated

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) acquires Temspec Incorporated, a leading designer and manufacturer of decentralised HVAC equipment in Canada, as of today.

Temspec Incorporated ("Temspec") designs and manufactures decentralised HVAC equipment in Canada, and holds a strong position in the North American HVAC market for multi-storey buildings and school applications. Temspec focus on energy efficiency and noise reduction to ensure quiet and efficient comfort.

The company began operations in 1971, and Temspec's head office and manufacturing plant is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The company employs approximately 90 employees. The corporate culture is strong and similar to Systemair's with strong customer focus and an entrepreneurial spirit. In the fiscal year 24/25, Temspec had revenues of approximately EUR 18m (~CAD 29m) and an EBIT-margin above Systemair's target.

Temspec will be integrated into Systemair's North American operations, which today employs approximately 555 people.

"The acquisition of Temspec strengthens Systemair's position in the North American market, and makes us the undisputed leader in ventilation solutions for schools. With complementary products and an established sales representative network, we see significant opportunities for revenue growth," said Robert Larsson, President and CEO of Systemair.

"I am excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our people and our committed network of manufacturer's representatives. The culture of Systemair is one we greatly admire, and it closely reflects the values we have built over the past 55 years. By joining a larger organization, our employees will have new opportunities to grow and contribute in different ways, while our customers will benefit from expanded product offerings, greater resources, and even stronger support. We are proud of what we have built, and confident this step will help carry that legacy forward into the future," said Mark Ellison, President of Temspec.

The acquisition is completed as of today, July 23, 2026.



For further information, please contact:



Robert Larsson, CEO

[email protected]

+46 72 232 95 70

Anders Ulff, CFO,

[email protected]

+ 46 70 577 40 09



Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

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