T. ROWE PRICE EXPLORES WHAT INVESTORS CAN LEARN FROM HONEYWELL TECHNOLOGIES' TRANSFORMATION AND THE FUTURE OF INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price features a conversation with Honeywell Technologies Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur on business transformation, automation, artificial intelligence, and leadership

BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can investors learn from the transformation of one of the world's largest industrial companies, and how could artificial intelligence and automation reshape the physical infrastructure that powers the global economy?

Vimal Kapur, Chairman & CEO of Honeywell Technologies and Eric Veiel, President, Co-Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer of T. Rowe Price

In the latest episode of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price," Eric Veiel, President, Co-Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, speaks with Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell Technologies, about his leadership journey and the evolution of Honeywell through one of the most significant transformations in its history, culminating in its separation into three distinct companies.

Veiel and Kapur discuss the thinking behind the transformation, including Kapur's view that streamlining the company would allow each of its businesses to pursue distinct opportunities with greater focus. The conversation also explores the secular growth potential Kapur sees in industrial automation and how AI could make facilities ranging from hospitals and data centers to semiconductor fabricators and energy infrastructure increasingly autonomous. Kapur explains why access to industrial data and deep domain expertise are critical to applying AI in the physical world, and how agentic systems could help customers address skilled-labor shortages and improve productivity .

"Vimal brought a valuable perspective to several themes investors are watching closely, including how companies can create value through greater strategic focus, the growing infrastructure demands associated with AI, and the potential for physical AI to transform industrial automation," said Veiel. "Listeners will hear how Honeywell Technologies is thinking about applying AI to real-world customer problems across complex industries, as well as the role that data, domain expertise, and human judgment will continue to play as these technologies evolve. It's an insightful conversation for investors looking to better understand how AI is moving beyond the digital world and into the physical economy."

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including artificial intelligence, health care innovation, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, the key themes shaping tomorrow's energy landscape, taking a closer look at the future of AI integration at work, and more recently how consumer brands can use loyalty, scale, and technology to drive growth.

This is the seventeenth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The series' previous episodes, also available now, have featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI; Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly; Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile; Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company; Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO, & President of Northrop Grumman; David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs; Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel; and Chris Nassetta, President & CEO of Hilton Worldwide. "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

"The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fifth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.87 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group