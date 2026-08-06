T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC., DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share payable on September 29, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2026.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.9 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for nearly 90 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amid evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group