TABBED ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH THE TOAST PLATFORM TO BRING A MEMBERS-CLUB EXPERIENCE TO RESTAURANTS

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabbed, a pioneer in Bluetooth-enabled mobile payments and AI-driven guest intelligence, today announced its integration with Toast, the global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses.

Tabbed enables restaurants to deliver the convenience and ease typically associated with private members clubs and is designed to reduce payment friction and wait times, and to provide real-time guest intelligence directly within the Toast POS.

Tabbed

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire hospitality community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, which comprises more than 200 partners, who deliver specialized technology and services to help business operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

By combining Tabbed's proprietary Bluetooth technology with Toast's platform as a part of the Toast Partner Ecosystem, Tabbed can allow guests to automatically connect their phones to an active check, dine as usual, and simply close their tab or walk out when ready to leave, with no need to wait for a check, payment terminal, signature, or receipt. Guests dining together can also split the bill in seconds right from their phones with no math at the table or flagging down a server, resulting in a more seamless dining experience for guests and a more efficient operation for restaurants.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tabbed to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and delighted to offer our customers an advanced mobile payment and guest intelligence system with Toast and Tabbed," said Nick Danforth, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "By partnering with Tabbed, restaurants can now operate a more efficient and customer-centric business."

Beyond frictionless payments, Tabbed helps restaurants operate more efficiently while delivering a better guest experience. By having the ability to receive AI-driven customer insights directly on the Toast POS system, restaurant staff can easily access insights such as guest preferences, dining history, and visit frequency, helping teams make better-informed service decisions in real time.

Tabbed's AI can read each live check and surface smart suggestions to the server right on the Toast POS system: a wine that pairs with the table's entrées, the right moment for a second round, a dessert worth staying for. Operators stay in control of the guest relationship while making more informed recommendations, designed to lift check sizes naturally without scripted upselling.

A single restaurant using Tabbed cut payment-related service time by more than nine minutes per table, turning tables faster and putting more in servers' pockets, with average tips up 24 percent1. Tabbed also helps operators protect and grow their online reputation by inviting every guest to share feedback at checkout, surfacing concerns privately so teams can resolve them quickly while making it easy for any guest to leave a public review.

"Our integration with Toast bridges the gap between digital efficiency and physical hospitality for restaurants of all kinds," said Grant Pignio, CEO at Tabbed. "There's a difference between service and hospitality. Service is getting the details right; hospitality is how you make someone feel. The challenge has always been that even a great server can't remember every guest: what they ordered last time, what they're allergic to, whether it's a special occasion. By integrating with Toast, Tabbed can put that information in front of Toast customers the moment a guest sits down, so they can focus on the guest instead of trying to recall it all. And we take the payment out of the equation at the end, so people leave remembering the meal, not the wait to pay for it."

Tabbed is supported by a strategic advisory board that includes Paul Brown, Founder and CEO of Inspire Brands and GJ Hart, CEO of SPB Hospitality. Tabbed is backed by Branded Hospitality, and notable Angel Investors including Neal Batra, Phoebe Gates, and Jordi Hays.

About Tabbed

Based in New York City, Tabbed is a next-generation mobile payments and guest intelligence platform redefining the hospitality experience. Utilizing proprietary Bluetooth technology and advanced AI, Tabbed allows restaurant guests to seamlessly connect to their check, view their bill, and pay entirely hands-free while helping operators personalize service, increase table turns, boost revenue, strengthen guest loyalty, and improve operational efficiency.

1 This data was gathered by Tabbed over a 6-month period at a single restaurant in Atlanta.

SOURCE Tabbed