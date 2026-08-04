Table Space Names Elias Lindenberg Principal Director, Sales - Americas, to deepen US Enterprise Engagement

Appointment adds San Francisco-based leadership as US-led GCC expansion into India accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Space, one of India's leading* providers of enterprise-grade managed office solutions, today announced the appointment of Elias Lindenberg as Principal Director – Sales, Americas. Lindenberg joins John Hogan, Chief Sales Officer, Americas, giving Table Space dedicated leadership on both the West Coast and Midwest as US enterprises drive a growing share of India's Global Capability Centre (GCC) expansion.

Elias Lindenberg as Principal Director – Sales, Americas.

India's GCC ecosystem crossed 2,117 centers in FY26, with 506 Forbes Global 2000 companies now operating one, as per the NASSCOM-Zinnov GCC Landscape 2026 report. With Hogan in Chicago and Lindenberg in San Francisco, Table Space can engage decision-makers in two of the most active US hubs for GCC operations in India.

Lindenberg brings more than two decades of experience advising enterprises on real estate and workplace strategy. He joins from Colliers, where, as SVP, he led strategy for 3M and SAP. This followed two decades at JLL, managing transactions for Cisco Systems, Procter & Gamble and Philips, and later leading JLL's Chile business, tripling revenue and quadrupling headcount in two years. He holds a B.S. in International Business & Finance from Georgetown University.

"Elias joins at a moment when the US-India relationship has never been more consequential, said Kunal Mehra, President & Co-CEO, Table Space. "Elias has spent his career helping multinational companies navigate real estate decisions. As demand for India-based GCCs accelerates, that experience is exactly what our clients need."

US companies aren't simply outsourcing to India — they're future-proofing their operations," said Lindenberg. "Table Space's fully managed, enterprise-grade model is built for that shift. The opportunity to help companies accelerate their next phase of growth in India is incredibly compelling."

About Table Space

Table Space is one of India's leading* providers of enterprise managed office solutions, managing more than 11 million square feet across 84 centers in 9 major Indian cities, delivering a seamless experience for 425+ clients, including several Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies.

Through its Enterprise Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) model, Table Space gives enterprises flexible, scalable access on their own terms, while handling full scope of their workspace needs.

*Largest operator (amongst benchmarked operators) in terms of Leased Area as of 31st Mar 2026.

SOURCE Table Space