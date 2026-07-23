Taco Celebrates First Graduating Cohort of Manager Development Program, Reinforcing Commitment to Leadership Growth

CRANSTON, R.I., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco announces the graduation of the first cohort of its Manager Development Program (MDP), a two-year course created to build a strong pipeline of leaders globally across the organization.

The MDP equips internal leaders with the strategies, perspective, and skills to manage teams aligned with Taco culture. Its impact reflects Taco's long-standing commitment to investing in its people.

Leadership development at Taco previously existed in individual or department-level initiatives. This journey was designed to provide a collaborative development strategy, cohesive management approaches, and aligned expectations.

The MDP's cohort-based structure combines immersive learning with practical application. Participants engage in a two-tier model, initially sharpening self-awareness, communication, and planning skills, followed by a deeper focus on guiding others through coaching, delegation, conflict resolution, and team development. Throughout the program, participants utilize these competencies in real-world business challenges.

A defining feature of the course is the active involvement of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), who work directly with participants through discussions, sharing their teach back presentations, and informal networking. The emphasis on ELT engagement reinforces that leadership development is a top priority and investment in the company's future.

"You have strengthened your ability to lead successfully and create opportunities to influence, inspire, and empower others," said Ben White, President, at the graduation. "The way you lead every day will help shape the future of Taco."

The impact of the initiative is evident. Participants report increased confidence, awareness of their personal leadership style, and stronger communication. Managers spend more time developing their teams, and collaboration has improved.

"We all face the same challenges as managers," said Thomas Materne, Manager, Technical Services. "This journey brought us together, making us better leaders and Taco a stronger company."

For participants, the global aspect has provided perspective and connection.

"At a time when many organizations are scaling back development initiatives, Taco continues to invest in leadership growth as a core part of its business strategy and company culture," said Amr Fass, Director of Global Talent.

While the development journey began at its U.S. headquarters, it was envisioned to be implemented internationally. The inaugural cohort was composed of leaders across North America and Europe.

"The expansion of the program internationally was aimed at developing leaders with a consistent foundation in self-awareness and management, regardless of their role," said Victoria McCoy, Chief Human Resources Officer. "As the program evolves, bringing global participants together promotes a unified approach to leadership."

Building on the success of the first cohort, Taco plans to continue expanding and refining the program, with the second iteration already in place. Graduates have opportunities to enhance their journey through learning experiences, including the Global Learning Summit and the MDP Leadership Group.

The MDP is a foundational element of the organization's talent strategy that ensures the company continues developing leaders who guide teams, strengthen culture, and deliver reliable solutions for customers.

SOURCE Taco, Inc.