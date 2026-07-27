Tacta Systems™ Unveils Breakthrough Robotic Hands For High-Value Manufacturing, Powered By Dexterous Intelligence And Large-Scale Skill Capture

The TactaBot ™ combines the company's Tacta Hand, Skill Capture, and "Dexterous Intelligence" AI engine to bring human-level dexterity and touch to robotics for the first time.

™ The Tacta Hand delivers unprecedented dexterity, precision, strength, and industrial-grade reliability over millions of cycles, finally unlocking high-value tasks for robotics.

The company will deploy the technology with best-in-class manufacturers across the electronics, AI infrastructure, and automotive industries in early 2027.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacta Systems, a company that is pioneering Dexterous Intelligence for robotics, today unveiled its technology for the first time. The company's first product, the TactaBot™, is made up of three groundbreaking components—the Tacta Hand, Skill Capture, and a Dexterous Intelligence AI model—that work together seamlessly to create the world's most capable, scalable, and adaptable robotic hands for high-value work. The TactaBot is already in high demand among the world's largest electronics, AI Infrastructure, and automotive manufacturers.

With these advances, Tacta is solving three of the hardest problems in robotics. First, the Tacta Hand finally achieves the dexterity, precision, and strength needed to perform high-value manufacturing tasks, with a design that sustains that level of performance for millions of factory cycles. Second, with its Dexterous Intelligence AI engine and sensory system, Tacta is imbuing robots with a human-level sense of touch, without which it is impossible to automate high-value tasks in manufacturing. The company's Skill Capture system, powered by the Tacta Glove™, is the third breakthrough, enabling it to build the world's most complete dataset for dexterous tasks and rapidly teach robots new skills.

The Tacta Hand With Fluidic Tendon™ Actuation

Tacta Hands are based on the company's proprietary Fluidic Tendon actuation technology, a design that far surpasses traditional motor- and cable-driven alternatives. The human-scale hands include 15 independently actuated joints, each capable of human-like precision along with the strength and speed required for industrial tasks. This novel actuation technology is serviceable in minutes and reliable for millions of cycles in factory-level conditions.

The World's Most Advanced Tactile Sensor

To provide Tacta Hands with the ability to touch and feel the world as well as humans, Tacta developed the world's most advanced tactile sensor. Smaller than a grain of sand, each sensor recognizes the full dynamic range of human touch from 250 pascals to 700,000 pascals. Each sensor is sensitive to both the barely-there weight of a settling feather and the driving force of an industrial clamp. The sensor samples 400 times a second, fine enough to read the texture of human skin, and resolves temperature within a tenth of a degree.

The Tacta Glove & Skill Capture System

That same sensor lives in the Tacta Glove, the key to the company's groundbreaking Skill Capture system. In contrast to language-based AI models, today's AI models for robotics are severely limited by a lack of relevant real-world data. Traditional approaches to data collection, such as teleoperation and human-operated grippers, are unscalable, impractical, expensive, and collect incomplete datasets.

Tacta's Skill Capture system instead relies on the Tacta Glove, which can be deployed immediately, without training, and worn naturally by workers as they complete complex tasks. The Tacta Glove and Skill Capture system record force, motion, video, and temperature data directly from workers on the factory floor, producing the most complete record of human skill. Every hour of work performed with the Tacta Glove further compounds Tacta's Skill Capture dataset.

Building Dexterous Intelligence

The Tacta Glove and Skill Capture system work together to train the company's Dexterous Intelligence AI model, which enables the Tacta Hand to perform tasks with an unprecedented level of precision and adaptability.

Tacta's Dexterous Intelligence system is first pretrained with a diverse set of tactile skills collected by the company's Skill Capture system. Utilizing that same Skill Capture system to gather task-specific data at customer factories, Tacta then fine-tunes its AI models to perform more complex operations and adapt to new, long-tail situations. This approach significantly reduces the training time required to learn new skills and dramatically increases the success rate for automating high-value tasks.

The TactaBot Unlocks Robotics For High-Value Manufacturing

The TactaBot combines the Tacta Hand, Skill Capture, and Dexterous Intelligence system into one product that is finally able to take on the high-value, labor-intensive tasks that automation has never been able to perform. Those tasks include building precision electronics, seating connector cables, and assembling wire harnesses. Automating these tasks is vital to bringing advanced manufacturing back to the United States, especially at a time when the domestic workforce for this kind of skilled labor is shrinking.

TactaBot is scheduled to ship in early 2027 for deployment with initial customers across the electronics, AI infrastructure, and automotive manufacturing industries. Over time, Tacta plans to extend the same platform to higher-precision domains, including medical devices, aerospace, and defense.

A World-Class Team With Decades of Experience

Tacta was founded by a proven, multidisciplinary team with decades of experience in advanced manufacturing and robotics. Across the organization, Tacta team members have successfully developed, commercialized and scaled world-leading products in the precision manufacturing, sensing, and robotics industries. Between them, co-founders Andreas Bibl (Executive Chairman) and Vikram Pavate (CEO) have sold companies to Apple, Fujifilm, and Lockheed Martin.

Touch Unlocks A Trillion-Dollar Market in Robotics

"Everyone is talking about a trillion-dollar market for robots, but the technology isn't there yet, because robots still can't use their hands," said Vikram Pavate, co-founder and CEO of Tacta Systems. "The hand is the hardest problem in robotics, and it can't be solved without touch. We built the entire stack, the hands, the sensing, and the intelligence, so robots can finally do the physical work our economy depends on, and so we can start bringing that work home."

"Nearly every major technology trend of the next decade will be built on hard tech, and dexterous manipulation is one of the hardest and most valuable problems in the space," said Wen Hsieh, Founding Managing Partner of Matter Venture Partners. "This is a team that has built and scaled category-defining hardware before, more than once. They are among the very few in the world capable of solving this, and they have clearly built the best robotic hands in the world."

"Replicating the dexterity, sensitivity, and resilience of the human hand is the challenge that has long defined robotic manipulation. Tacta is unlocking this breakthrough by developing a full-stack solution enabling robots to perform complex, dexterous tasks that only human hands have been capable of. We're excited to work alongside Tacta as they pioneer the future of robotic manipulation and enable new capabilities in industrial automation," said Will Fung, Principal, Woven Capital.

About Tacta Systems

Tacta Systems™ is pioneering Dexterous Intelligence for robotics. Tacta's first product, the TactaBot™, combines the Tacta Hand—the world's most advanced robotic hand for manufacturing—along with the Tacta Glove Skill Capture system and a proprietary Dexterous Intelligence AI engine to bring human-level touch to robotics for the first time. The end result is technology that empowers robots to sense, adapt, and manipulate the physical world with human-like precision and speed. Based in Palo Alto, California, and founded by serial entrepreneurs who previously sold companies to Apple, Fujifilm, and Lockheed Martin, Tacta has raised $75 million from investors including Matter Venture Partners, America's Frontier Fund, SoftBank, Woven Capital, B Capital, Yazaki Innovations Inc., EDBI, Sojitz Corporation, CDIB-TEN Capital, B5 Capital, and Tyche Partners. For more information, visit tactasystems.com.

Media Contact:

Haymaker Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Tacta Systems