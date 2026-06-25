BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

The #BecomingChinese trend is everywhere right now, and Jason is all in. Traditional Chinese wellness routines are a big part of it, but how is China approaching health care in the modern day? At CISCE, he goes looking for answers.

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Jason gets an AI-powered robotic massage that replicates master techniques, delivering consistent pressure with every motion. He also tests a smart traditional Chinese medicine watch that creates a personalized wellness plan on the spot. At the Lecheng booth, he learns that the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan province received nearly 10,000 inbound medical tourists in 2025.

Behind high-quality medical care lies the solid backing of the pharma and medical device sectors, and Jason discovers just how deep that goes. Medtronic shows how it operates four manufacturing bases in China and works with nearly 7,000 supply chain partners, building a stable and efficient health care supply ecosystem.

Jason also looks at health closer to home. China Resources Land showcases smart homes featuring water purifiers and light therapy treatments, while AITO presents its HarmonyOS-powered ALPS Healthy Cabin, an in-car health monitoring system that catches Jason's eye as a new parent.

From wellness to medical care, from home to travel, CISCE connects every link in the global health supply chain — bringing cutting-edge technologies to China and sharing China's health innovations with the world.

Tag along with Jason at CISCE: How is global health care linking up in China?

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-06/26/content_118568507.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn