Tag along with Jason at CISCE: The hidden links behind a green city

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

What does it really take to build a green city? At the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), Jason set out to find the answer. From smart buildings and dairy farms to sustainable fashion and next-generation trains, he discovered that the future of urban sustainability isn't powered by any single innovation. Instead, it's driven by the countless connections linking industries.

Speed Speed

What does it really take to build a green city? That was the question Jason set out to answer at the 4th CISCE.

His first stop was housing.

At the China State Construction booth, Jason learned how the construction industry is moving into the era of "Construction 4.0," where smart buildings, low-carbon technologies and healthy living environments are becoming the new standard.

A company representative said green construction depends on collaboration across the entire value chain, from design and building materials to energy systems and long-term operations. Exhibits included autonomous construction equipment and zero-carbon building solutions that combine energy storage, energy-saving technologies and intelligent management systems.

For Jason, the message was clear: Modern construction is no longer just about building faster, but about building smarter and greener.

The next stop focused on food and drink.

At the Yili booth, a matcha milk drink offered a glimpse into a supply chain that stretches far beyond the final product. A company representative explained how forage cultivation, dairy farming, scientific research and consumption are linked together through a green development network.

Smart farming technologies now monitor dairy cows' health in real time, while Yili's 15 innovation centers worldwide help connect global research resources with product development.

Jason came away with a new perspective: The story of a carton of milk begins long before it reaches consumers.

After that, Jason visited the Purcotton booth, where he explored a range of cotton-based products and materials.

A company representative explained that every stage, from cotton fields and factories to warehouses and consumers, forms part of a coordinated green supply chain. The company also showcased innovations such as biodegradable cotton spunlace nonwoven fabric, which can replace conventional disposable products in healthcare settings.

The technology, Jason learned, is helping bring sustainable solutions not only to wardrobes but also to hospital operating rooms.

His final stop was transportation.

At the CRRC booth, trains shared the spotlight with wind power equipment, robots, and digital platforms. A company representative explained that transportation today is increasingly connected with energy systems, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

Among the highlights were hydrogen-powered trains, lightweight carbon-fiber trains and intelligent train systems designed to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

As Jason observed, transportation is no longer simply about moving people from one place to another. It has become part of a broader green ecosystem.

With this tour, Jason had found his answer.

Housing, food, clothing and transportation may be the visible parts of a green city, but what truly keeps it running are the connections behind them — the flow of energy, data, innovation and industrial cooperation.

At CISCE, those hidden links are brought into view, offering a glimpse of how greener cities may be built in the future.

Tag along with Jason at CISCE: The hidden links behind a green city

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-06/25/content_118566248.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn