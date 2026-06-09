Tailwater Capital Releases 2025 Responsible Investment Report

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and infrastructure private equity firm, today released its annual Responsible Investment report, titled Building Value Responsibly to reflect the Firm's alignment between responsibility and long-term value. Now in its fifth year of publication, the report highlights Tailwater's intentional development of its Responsible Investment Program, supporting continued opportunities for portfolio resilience, operational value and strong investment outcomes.

"At Tailwater, responsible investment is not a parallel workstream, it's embedded in how we create and protect value," said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Tailwater. "This year's report reflects the maturation of our approach and the progress we have made embedding sustainable responsibility practices and themes into our investment and portfolio management processes. We are proud of the commitment our team and portfolio companies have brought to this effort."

The report demonstrates how Tailwater engages with its portfolio on material areas of responsible investment, supported by a governance structure designed to ensure accountability, continuous improvement, and long-term resilience. With a focus on key business considerations, including cybersecurity, efficiency / utilization, safety, employee engagement, and energy and emissions profiles, the Firm has a fully integrated approach positioning companies for greater asset quality, commercial readiness, and transition to new ownership.

"Responsible investment continues to serve as a practical framework for strengthening operations and supporting accountability across our portfolio," said Roger Fox, Head of Responsible Investment at Tailwater. "As the program has evolved, we have remained focused on the areas most critical to our investments, shaping it's development around portfolio needs, investor expectations, and the operational realities of the energy value chain."

Key milestones from the report include:

Achieving strong 2025 PRI Assessment results, with 4- and 5-star ratings, year-over-year improvement across categories, and scores above cross-industry medians.

Advancing accountability through Tailwater's Responsible Investment Scorecard, continuing to track nine material focus areas through quarterly Board-level portfolio company reviews.

Diligencing new platform investment opportunities for Responsible Investment risks and opportunities with Tailwater's proprietary pre-investment questionnaire.

Demonstrating strong portfolio performance, with zero cybersecurity breaches for 90% of the portfolio and zero lost time incidents for 80%.

Strengthening operational preparedness by adding Emergency and Crisis Response drill requirements to the Responsible Investment Playbook.

Continued alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to prepare the portfolio for climate resilience.

Further details are available in Tailwater's full 2025 Responsible Investment Report, which can be viewed and downloaded on the company's website.

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater Capital has raised more than $6 billion in committed equity capital since inception, and the team has executed more than 300 transactions representing over $29 billion in value. For more information, please visit tailwatercapital.com.

Contact

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: 214-489-7047

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

SOURCE Tailwater Capital