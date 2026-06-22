Taiwan Biotech Delegation Heads to BIO 2026 to Advance Global Partnerships and Innovation

Taiwan pavilion to present 40+ technologies from 33 companies at the world's largest biotechnology convention

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan is showcasing the strength of its biotechnology ecosystem at BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego from June 22–25, bringing together 33 biotechnology companies and more than 40 innovative technologies as it seeks to deepen global partnerships, attract investment and reinforce its position as one of Asia's leading biotechnology hubs.

Networking with Taiwan: A Premier Biotech Partner in Asia

Led by the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO) and supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs and other government agencies, the Taiwanese delegation will feature advancements spanning drug development, precision medicine, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services, biomanufacturing and digital health at the Taiwan Pavilion (Booth #2621).

Guided by the theme "Taiwan, Your Best Partner in Asia," Taiwan is building on the strong engagement and partnerships forged at BIO 2025 and leveraging BIO 2026 as a launchpad to showcase its thriving innovation ecosystem, deepen strategic collaborations, and unlock new opportunities in licensing, co-development, manufacturing collaboration and investment.

Taiwan at BIO 2026: Key Events & Engagement Opportunities

BIO Session (June 22,1:45-2:45 PM, Room 29AB)

Bringing together experts from Taiwan, the United States, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, the session will explore the future of chronic disease management and examine the healthcare economic value of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) from both technology and payer perspectives.





Bringing together experts from Taiwan, the United States, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, the session will explore the future of chronic disease management and examine the healthcare economic value of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) from both technology and payer perspectives. Start-Up Stadium (June 22, 4:50-5:00 PM, Room 5B)

Spotlight on Vacino Biotech, showcasing next-generation biotechnology innovations.





Spotlight on Vacino Biotech, showcasing next-generation biotechnology innovations. Global Innovation Hub (June 23, 2:30-2:45 PM, Room 5A)

Exploring Taiwan's biotech ecosystem and partnership opportunities, fueled by a thriving startup landscape and dynamic capital markets that continue to achieve record highs in market valuation and fundraising.





Exploring Taiwan's biotech ecosystem and partnership opportunities, fueled by a thriving startup landscape and dynamic capital markets that continue to achieve record highs in market valuation and fundraising. Taiwan Happy Hour Networking Reception (June 23, 4:00-5:00 PM, Taiwan Pavilion)

An open networking session with more than 200 biotech leaders, investors, and global partners.

Taiwan's Biotech Industry Surpasses NT$1 Trillion in Market Value Amid IPO Boom

Taiwan's presence at BIO 2026 reflects the strength of its rapidly growing biotechnology sector. According to the 2025 Biotechnology Industry in Taiwan white paper, the industry generated a record NT$775.4 billion (US$25 billion) in revenue in 2024 and comprised 147 listed and over-the-counter biotech companies with a combined market value exceeding NT$1.47 trillion, underscoring Taiwan's position as one of Asia's leading biotechnology hubs.

"BIO 2026 offers an important opportunity for Taiwan's biotech industry to demonstrate its manufacturing capabilities, connect with global partners and explore new avenues for collaboration," said Michael Huang, Director of BPIPO. "We look forward to advancing healthcare innovation together with industry stakeholders worldwide."

As BIO 2026 brings together biotechnology leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders from around the world, Taiwan's participation provides an important platform for deepening international partnerships and accelerating cross-border collaboration. By showcasing its manufacturing capabilities, commercial-ready technologies and partnership opportunities, Taiwan aims to support the development of new technology partnerships, licensing agreements and clinical collaborations, while advancing its role in the global healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

About BPIPO

The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO) supports the growth and internationalization of Taiwan's biomedical sector by fostering innovation, industry collaboration and global partnerships. For more information, please visit BPIPO's website.

View the BravoTaiwan delegation list or discover more at www.bravotaiwan.cc

Domain Company Name Company Introduction Biologics AcadeMab Biomedical Transforming Cancer Care & Next-Generation Vaccines ACRO Biomedical Make the impossible POSSIBLE. Animmune Biotechnology Rooted in Heritage, Rising in Innovation: Defining the Future of Animal Health. PharmaEssentia A fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company developing best-in-class therapies. PlasmonicTron PlasmonicTron standardizes large human 3D organoid production for industrial NAMs. Taiwan Universe BioMedicine Taiwan's biotech innovator pioneering next-gen vaccines for global health. Biotech Acer Breaking barriers between people and technology. Bened Biomedical Fulfill the unmet neurological voids with novel neurobiotics Coherence Biotech Continuous lab automation for trusted multi-day cell and organoid experiments. Ever Supreme Bio Technology Pioneering cell therapy breakthroughs to improve health and quality of life worldwide. Far East Bio-Tec. Far East Bio-Tec develops microalgae derived APIs, antivirals, and drug delivery nanocarrier. Health Ever Bio-Tech HEB is a biotech company specializing in the R&D of new drugs for urological disorders. Leadgene Biosolutions Patented 96/24-well mixing and real-time DO, pH, OCR & ECAR monitoring for cell culture. NanoRay Biotech NanoRay Biotech develops new-generation X-ray tubes for medical imaging and tumor therapy. OBI Pharma OBI Pharma advances precision medicine with next-generation ADCs powered by Obrion®. Precisemab Biotech Precisemab develops Antibody Lock technology for safer, disease-site antibody activation. TAHO Pharma Innovating Drug Delivery for Better Patient Outcomes. TCM Biotech International We care about women's health and are developing a promising new drug for recurrent UTI. TLC BioSciences Lipid nanoparticle technology platform company advancing pain (Ph3), GLP-1, and CAR-T programs. Vacino Biotech The best brain delivery company. CDMO / Contracted Service Pharmigene Pioneer precision medicine through advanced diagnostic solutions and patented pharmacogenomic tests. SCIWIN Laboratories SciWin Laboratories provides custom synthesis, CRO, CMO, and CDMO services. Simpson Biotech A biofermentation company for natural ingredients & recombinant proteins OEM. Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing A pure-play CRDMO providing GMP solutions for mRNA, cell therapy, viral vectors & complex biologics. Taiwan Contract Research One-Stop Service T.CROSS: Innovating Forward, Building a New Preclinical Service Ecosystem in Taiwan. Yung Shin Pharm. Ind. 20+ years of FDA/PMDA compliance, delivering premium CMO/CDMO pharmaceutical services worldwide. Medical Device BloodScan Biotech Building the blood test for every cancer visit! Precision Health AB DigiHealth Achieving IVF success through innovation and science. Anivance AI Anivance AI builds human validation infrastructure for AI-driven drug development. CancerFree Biotech Biotech Organoid intelligence platform: patient-derived tumor models and AI-automated lab workflows. Instant NanoBiosensors Instant NanoBiosensors (INB) provides protein biomarker platforms and integrated NGS solutions. Small Molecule Drug AnnJi Pharmaceutical AnnJi is a clinical-stage NCE drug developer for neglected neuro, derma and rare diseases Dasher Neuroscience Dasher Neuroscience, a late-clinical-stage biotech, uses AI to accelerate CNS therapies. Gilva Therapeutics Gilva is aimed to be a worldwide novel small molecule drug provider.

SOURCE BPIPO