Taiwan Performance Hosiery Earns Spot Among 35 Elite Brands at PGA Buying Summit's Exclusive Private Buying Day

TAIPEI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Hosiery Manufacturers' Association (THMA), represented by its North American consulting team, will exhibit at the 2026 PGA Buying Summit, taking place July 27–29 in Frisco, Texas. The show gives Taiwan's performance hosiery and sports accessories a platform in front of the golf industry's leading buyers, spotlighting the country's textile innovation and manufacturing strength.

Five leading Taiwanese member companies — Smart Hosiery, Shan Jung, EVERGLAD TECHWEAR, DANKEN Enterprise, and HUAN SHEN ENTERPRISE — will jointly present their latest products, spanning:

Full-Cushioned Ankle Socks

Ergonomic Toe Cushioned Ankle Socks

Anti Slip Crew Golf Socks

Coolplus Crew Socks

Cooling Sensation Socks

Deodorant Socks

Mismatched Socks

UV Protection Arm Sleeves

Instant Cooling Sports Towels

Antibacterial Headbands

Lightweight Compression Calf Sleeves

Compression Quick-Dry & Breathable Leggings

Compression Knee High Stockings

Graphene Knee Sleeves

A standout highlight this year: Taiwan's product showcase was selected for the Private Buying Day on July 27 — one of the PGA Buying Summit's most prestigious business programs, limited to just 35 selected brands and invited VIP buyers. The invitation-only format pairs exhibiting brands with influential buyers through pre-scheduled ONE2ONE meetings, opening the door to deeper, higher-level partnerships.

The Private Buying Day reflects the golf retail industry's increasingly early purchasing cycle, giving key decision-makers from across the country a quiet, efficient setting to review upcoming Spring collections, evaluate product assortments, and shape annual sourcing strategy — all before the exhibition floor officially opens. It stands as one of the Summit's most important venues for brands and buyers to align directly on product, demand, and partnership terms.

The 2026 PGA Buying Summit centers on golf apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products, drawing buyers from leading private clubs, golf resorts, pro shops, national and independent retailers, golf management companies, PGA of America Professionals, LPGA Professionals, and International PGA Members — making it a key sourcing hub for the North American golf industry.

Through its participation, THMA aims to showcase Taiwan's innovation and quality in performance hosiery and sports accessories to a global audience, while using the Summit's platform to grow business opportunities across the U.S. and international golf markets. The Association sees this as another step in raising Taiwan's visibility, building new partnerships for member companies, and reinforcing "Made in Taiwan" as a mark of competitive strength in the global performance sportswear market.

SOURCE Taiwan Hosiery Manufacturers' Association (THMA)