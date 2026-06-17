Take a Sip of the Good Life: Wooler Brands Introduces Wooler Whiskey and JP Vodka

Founder Jason Wooler returns to the industry with a family-built spirits company after a life-changing stroke

LODI, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wooler Brands today announced the launch of Wooler Whiskey, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon crafted in Bardstown, Kentucky, and JP Vodka, a naturally gluten-free, 100% corn spirit made in Texas. Both spirits have already earned Gold Medals at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Founded by 30-year spirits industry veteran Jason Wooler, the company marks a new chapter for a family deeply rooted in the business. After a long and successful career in beverage distribution, Wooler helped build a whiskey brand that was gaining strong momentum in the spirits industry before suffering a life-changing stroke. Following years of recovery, he returned with a renewed focus: building a family-led spirits company grounded in resilience, authenticity, and a shared passion for the craft.

"When I was finally able to get back to work, I turned to my family," said Jason Wooler, President and Founder of Wooler Brands. "What we're building is deeply personal. It's something I'm proud of, something that tastes great, and is made with the people I love. After not knowing if I'd get another shot, this truly feels like the good life."

The brand is already gaining early traction, including in Georgia through its partnership with Savannah Distributing Company, a family-owned beverage distributor that has served the state since 1938.

"We've always valued brands with authentic stories and people who truly care about what they're building," said Henry Monsees, President of Savannah Distributing Company. "I've known Jason for many years, and it's been inspiring to watch him build Wooler Brands alongside his family. As a family-owned company ourselves, we connected immediately with what they're creating. The products are already selling well in Georgia, and consumers are responding to the brand's authenticity."

A Comeback Story

Jason Wooler spent three decades building a career that took him from entry-level merchandiser to Executive Vice President at one of the largest wine and spirits distributors in the United States. Along the way, he worked with leading brands like Jim Beam and built lasting distributor relationships. He also co-founded a spirits brand, identifying an emerging category trend early, and turning it into a label with a devoted national following.

After suffering a stroke, Wooler faced a long recovery. When he was ready to return, he chose to build something new alongside his family, combining decades of experience with a shared commitment to the business. That decision is at the heart of Wooler Brands: a modern spirits company run by real family involvement.

The Whiskey & Vodka

Wooler Whiskey is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aged for more than five years in small-batch barrels. The bourbon features a mash bill of 72% corn, 18% rye, 5% malted barley, and 5% wheat, and is matured in heavy char #3 barrels before being bottled at 45% ABV (90 proof). Designed for both sipping and cocktails, it delivers a balanced, approachable flavor profile, with notes of bright citrus and aged oak leading to a smooth caramel finish. It retails for $39.99 per bottle. Wooler Whiskey received a Gold Medal and 90-point rating at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

JP Vodka is made in Texas from 100% corn and bottled at 80 proof. Naturally gluten-free, it is crafted using high-purity reverse-osmosis water with no added minerals and is six-times distilled, resulting in a clean, smooth, and versatile vodka that reflects the brand's commitment to quality and drinkability. It retails for $29.99 per bottle. JP Vodka received a Gold Medal and 91-point rating at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Wooler logo, a sheep wearing a tilted crown, nods to the family's English farming heritage and captures the brand's personality: approachable, a little irreverent, and not taking itself too seriously. The brand's tagline, "Take a Sip of the Good Life," is an invitation to slow down, enjoy the moment, and share a drink with good company.

The Family

Wooler Brands is a true family-run business, with each member playing a hands-on role. Jason Wooler serves as President and Founder, guiding the company's vision and strategy. Amy Wooler, Operations Manager, oversees day-to-day operations and has been a steady force behind both the business and Jason's recovery. Chuck Wooler, Business Development Manager, leads market expansion and product strategy, drawing on his experience in on-premise sales. Patrick Wooler, Sales and Marketing Manager, focuses on brand growth and consumer engagement, while Betsy Wooler, Creative Director, shapes the brand's visual identity, including its signature sheep-and-crown logo.

Availability

Wooler Whiskey and JP Vodka are currently available in California and Georgia, with additional states expected in the coming months.

ABOUT WOOLER BRANDS

Wooler Brands is an American family-owned spirits company founded by industry veteran Jason Wooler. The portfolio includes Wooler Whiskey, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon crafted in Bardstown, Kentucky, and JP Vodka, a naturally gluten-free, 100% corn spirit made in Texas. Built on experience and driven by a hands-on family approach, the brand invites people to take a sip of the good life. Both spirits have already earned Gold Medals at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

SOURCE Wooler Brands