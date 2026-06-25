Takis® Begins Removing Artificial Colors and TBHQ Across Entire Product Portfolio

Takis® is removing artificial colors and TBHQ across its entire product portfolio.

The phased rollout is already underway and is expected to be fully implemented by the end of 2026.

The initiative includes Takis' most popular products, including Takis Fuego® and Takis Blue Heat™, while newer innovations like Takis Pix™, Xtreme Lime™, and Jalapeño were developed without artificial colors from the start, delivering the same signature Takis intensity fans expect.

This evolution reflects the brand's continued commitment to intentional innovation.

COPPELL, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic rolled tortilla chip brand known for intense flavor and signature crunch, announced that it is removing artificial colors and TBHQ across its product portfolio as part of a broader commitment to intentional innovation.

Takis® is removing artificial colors and TBHQ across its entire product portfolio by the end of 2026.

The phased rollout is already underway and is expected to be fully implemented by the end of 2026. The initiative includes Takis' most popular products, including Takis Fuego® and Takis Blue Heat™, while newer innovations like Takis Pix™, Xtreme Lime™, and Jalapeño were developed without artificial colors from the start, delivering the same signature Takis intensity fans expect.

The updated products are currently rolling out at Walmart and other retailers nationwide, where consumers can easily identify them by the "No Artificial Colors Added" label displayed on the front of the packaging. During this rollout period, both the original and updated versions may be available on shelves as retailers rotate their inventory.

"Moving to no artificial colors added and no TBHQ represents an important milestone for the brand," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Director of Marketing at Barcel USA. "It reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving expectations of today's consumers while continuing to deliver the intensity Takis is known for."

The announcement builds on Grupo Bimbo's commitment to eliminate artificial colors from its entire global product portfolio by the end of 2026.

For more information on Takis snacks and the brand's evolving portfolio, visit www.Takis.com and follow @TakisUSA on social media.

About Takis ®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 70 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis® snacks are not ordinary; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Chippz, Takis® Kettlez and Takis® Crisps And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis® snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.Takis.us.

SOURCE Takis